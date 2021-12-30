Suns' M.J. Walker: Joins Suns on hardship

Golden State Warriors breakout star Jordan Poole has shared the reason why Klay Thompson is loved by everyone around him and his fans. Ahead of Klay Thompson’s highly-anticipated return, his Warriors co-star Jordan Pool has talked about the one thing that makes him unique. According to Poole, Thompson is...
One of the more intense inter-player rivalries of the last several decades was between former Miami Heat champion Dwyane Wade and Hall of Fame Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce, with the two stars going at it on the court throughout the lengths of their professional careers no matter the team they were with.
After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
The Los Angeles Lakers had a lead in their contest in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it wasn’t nearly as large as it could’ve been. At the end of the first half, LeBron James and Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy were seen exchanging words with each other.
Charles Barkley is widely regarded as one of the greatest big men in NBA history. Over his 16-year career, he earned 11 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA appearances, and an MVP in 1993. The one glaring blemish on his resume is his postseason record, which does not include championships. To this...
LeBron James and Patrick Beverley shared quite the rivalry during their time in LA. For quite a few years, Beverley and James played for the Clippers and the Lakers respectively and went head-to-head during games, and things often got quite chippy between the two. And it appears that their rivalry...
Russell Westbrook is a man of many talents. Westbrook has built an illustrious career on the bedrock of triple-doubles. That hasn’t changed since he came to the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook leads the league in the category with nine triple-doubles through Friday. His stat lines are, at times, incredible.
Just when the Atlanta Hawks thought they are slowly getting healthy, COVID-19 just doesn’t want to give them a break. This time it’s head coach Nate McMillan entering the health and safety protocols. Tim Bontemps of ESPN confirmed the frustrating development. Apparently, the new COVID-19 issue involving the...
The Phoenix Suns did not look like themselves on New Year’s Eve. Devin Booker and the Suns found themselves down by as many as 30 points against the Boston Celtics, eventually falling by a slightly more respectable deficit, 123-108. Book was all business in the postgame press conference after...
Kevin Porter Jr. is a talented player but notorious for being a headcase. His questionable behavior was on display yet again on Saturday night. Porter only played 16 minutes in his Houston Rockets’ 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. That’s because he left the Toyota Center at halftime and drove home after he was upset about being called out by a coach, according to reports.
The Los Angeles Lakers managed to squeak out a 108-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, but they needed to overcome a very uneven performance from Russell Westbrook to do so. The enigmatic point guard turned the ball over seven times in the first half alone and finished with more turnovers (nine) than made shots (seven). Westbrook finished with a strong fourth quarter, but his uneven night nearly prevented the Lakers from making it back to .500.
Scottie Pippen and his ex-wife Larsa had a tumultuous story. They had four children together and lived a happy marriage after cheating rumors surfaced. They filed for divorce on different occasions and right now, it doesn't look like they are on the best terms. Even though Larsa defended Scottie when...
There isn’t a team with a better record in the Eastern Conference than the Brooklyn Nets, who are 20-8 and are riding a three-game win streak. The team has been led by their NBA superstar duo of Kevin Durant and James Harden while Kyrie Irving has not yet appeared in a single game.
Things really could not be going worse for the Houston Rockets, and things seemed to boil over for Kevin Porter Jr. on Saturday. The 21-year-old mysteriously left the Rockets’ 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets, not playing or appearing on the bench at all in the second half. Turns out, it was because of a confrontation with an assistant coach.
The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers for virtually nothing. The Lakers acquired forward Denzel Valentine in return, whose partially guaranteed deal they are expected to waive once the trade is finalized. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Rondo was all for the move.
It's a new year, we're in 2022, but the Ben Simmons saga is still showing no signs of progress. Simmons has been out since requesting a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers in August and has held out from playing since, citing reasons such as mental health for not suiting up.
