I flew on Delta's regional aircraft and although it lacked some luxuries offered by JetBlue's, I was still impressed by its plush seats and roomy cabin

Flying on a Delta Embraer 170 from Boston to Philadelphia. Taylor Rains/Insider

I flew on JetBlue and Delta's regional jets and I was impressed by both, though one was slightly better.

JetBlue's amenity-heavy product included a few more features than Delta, like seatback screens and free WiFi.

However, I appreciated both planes' 2x2 configuration, meaning no one would get stuck in the middle seat.

JetBlue's A320 aircraft. Taylor Rains/Insider

Delta Connection Embraer 175 aircraft. Delta Air Lines

Flying on a JetBlue Embraer 190 from Boston to New York. Taylor Rains/Insider

Flying over Thanksgiving week. Taylor Rains/Insider

Delta and JetBlue are giant competitors in the Northeast, both claiming a large share of the market in cities like Boston and New York. The carriers are known for their amenity-heavy products on their larger narrow-body jets, like the Airbus A320, offering features like onboard WiFi and headrests.While I've flown on both carriers a number of times in my life, I have not had the opportunity to try out their regional products until recently, and I was curious about how they compared.Now, after flying on each, it was clear one shined just a little brighter than the other, but both had their fair share of perks and luxuries. My first journey was on JetBlue in November when I flew from Boston to New York-JFK on the company's 100-seater Embraer 190.I started my journey at 3:30 a.m. in Boston Logan International Airport's C terminal where JetBlue operates. The airport was a ghost town at that hour and there was nothing open, not even a Dunkin' Donuts, which was disappointing.Nevertheless, the barren terminal helped me quickly pass through security and get to my gate in plenty of time.I boarded the Embraer jet at 4:45 a.m. for a 5:20 a.m. departure. This was my first time flying on JetBlue's regional product, and I was not sure how it would fare against competitors, but it exceeded expectations.

I flew on JetBlue's Embraer 190 for the first time and though the aging aircraft lacked the bells and whistles of the carrier's newer Airbus jets, I wouldn't hesitate to book it again

United Express Embraer 175 seats. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

