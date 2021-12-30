ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

I flew on Delta's regional aircraft and although it lacked some luxuries offered by JetBlue's, I was still impressed by its plush seats and roomy cabin

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZoyJW_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a Delta Embraer 170 from Boston to Philadelphia.

Taylor Rains/Insider

  • I flew on JetBlue and Delta's regional jets and I was impressed by both, though one was slightly better.
  • JetBlue's amenity-heavy product included a few more features than Delta, like seatback screens and free WiFi.
  • However, I appreciated both planes' 2x2 configuration, meaning no one would get stuck in the middle seat.
Delta and JetBlue are giant competitors in the Northeast, both claiming a large share of the market in cities like Boston and New York. The carriers are known for their amenity-heavy products on their larger narrow-body jets, like the Airbus A320, offering features like onboard WiFi and headrests.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmLvJ_0dZDjObb00
JetBlue's A320 aircraft.

Taylor Rains/Insider

While I've flown on both carriers a number of times in my life, I have not had the opportunity to try out their regional products until recently, and I was curious about how they compared.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KvXea_0dZDjObb00
Delta Connection Embraer 175 aircraft.

Delta Air Lines

Now, after flying on each, it was clear one shined just a little brighter than the other, but both had their fair share of perks and luxuries. My first journey was on JetBlue in November when I flew from Boston to New York-JFK on the company's 100-seater Embraer 190.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JETvX_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a JetBlue Embraer 190 from Boston to New York.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I started my journey at 3:30 a.m. in Boston Logan International Airport's C terminal where JetBlue operates. The airport was a ghost town at that hour and there was nothing open, not even a Dunkin' Donuts, which was disappointing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qacVw_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a JetBlue Embraer 190 from Boston to New York.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Nevertheless, the barren terminal helped me quickly pass through security and get to my gate in plenty of time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wenuk_0dZDjObb00
Flying over Thanksgiving week.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I boarded the Embraer jet at 4:45 a.m. for a 5:20 a.m. departure. This was my first time flying on JetBlue's regional product, and I was not sure how it would fare against competitors, but it exceeded expectations.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9s02_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a JetBlue Embraer 190 from Boston to New York.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I flew on JetBlue's Embraer 190 for the first time and though the aging aircraft lacked the bells and whistles of the carrier's newer Airbus jets, I wouldn't hesitate to book it again

The plane has plush, reclining seats…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HsL3x_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a JetBlue Embraer 190 from Boston to New York.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Large tray tables…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmHBK_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a JetBlue Embraer 190 from Boston to New York.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Plenty of space in the seatback pockets…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dMEpW_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a JetBlue Embraer 190 from Boston to New York.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Inflight entertainment…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXNbC_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a JetBlue Embraer 190 from Boston to New York.

Taylor Rains/Insider

And free Wifi.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LiJm4_0dZDjObb00
Flying on JetBlue's Embraer 190 from Boston to New York.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Meanwhile, the overhead bins were spacious and easily fit my carry-on bag. It is important to note that while the regional jet can store standard carry-ons, they are smaller than bigger narrow bodies and may not fit a large suitcase or duffle, so plan accordingly.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D8suJ_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a JetBlue Embraer 190 from Boston to New York.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The best part about the Embraer 190 is the seats were configured in a 2x2 configuration, so I was guaranteed a window or aisle despite booking the lowest economy fare.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efLiT_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a JetBlue Embraer 190 from Boston to New York.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Moreover, the seats were spacious and had plenty of legroom, boasting an impressive 32-inch seat pitch. I am 5'3" and fit easily, and my boyfriend who is about 5'9" also sat comfortably.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKuQk_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a JetBlue Embraer 190 from Boston to New York.

Taylor Rains/Insider

However, those that are over six feet may have issues, though JetBlue's product offers more legroom than competitors who offer 30 to 31 inches of pitch, like United and Delta.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMsgp_0dZDjObb00
United Express Embraer 175 seats.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

While one or two inches of space does not change much for someone short like me, it could make a major difference to a taller passenger.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZmPSZ_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a Delta Embraer 170 from Boston to Philadelphia.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Seat pitch is one of the few major differences between Delta and JetBlue's regional products.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TO6Rf_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a Delta Embraer 170 from Boston to Philadelphia.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I flew on Delta's Embraer 170 regional jet in early December, flying from Boston to Philadelphia. Similar to JetBlue, the carrier offers plush, comfortable seats in a 2x2 configuration, meaning no one gets stuck in the middle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcSMK_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a Delta Embraer 170 from Boston to Philadelphia.

Taylor Rains/Insider

As mentioned, the seat pitch is smaller at only 30-31 inches, but there was plenty of space for both me and my boyfriend.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IV8bg_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a Delta Embraer 170 from Boston to Philadelphia.

Taylor Rains/Insider

As far as which seat was better, it's hard to say. They both felt like armchairs, so I would say it comes down to the traveler's height and how much legroom they need to be comfortable. Seat pitch is arguably the biggest difference.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hu11N_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a Delta Embraer 170 from Boston to Philadelphia.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Like JetBlue, I did not have issues fitting my 35L carry-on backpack in Delta's overhead bin. Again, it is a regional jet, so some larger suitcases may not fit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plLZa_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a Delta Embraer 170 from Boston to Philadelphia.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Meanwhile, Delta's tray tables were huge with plenty of space to work on my laptop.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LcpgR_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a Delta Embraer 170 from Boston to Philadelphia.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Moreover, the plane offered WiFi, though it came at a charge. Fortunately, I have T-Mobile, so I got free WiFi on my phone during the short flight.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31BITD_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a Delta Embraer 170 from Boston to Philadelphia.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I was most impressed by the huge lavatory at the back of the plane. The bathroom had a large baby-changing table and plenty of space to move. JetBlue's bathroom was smaller, though it still had a changing station.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mKJmX_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a Delta Embraer 170 from Boston to Philadelphia.

Taylor Rains/Insider

One thing that disappointed me on Delta was the lack of seatback screens, which are offered on JetBlue. But, in all honesty, it did not make much of a difference at the end of the day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Sld3_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a Delta Embraer 170 from Boston to Philadelphia.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I always come prepared with pre-downloaded podcasts and TV shows, so I was entertained. Not to mention the free T-Mobile WiFi.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AOnlr_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a Delta Embraer 170 from Boston to Philadelphia.

Taylor Rains/Insider

As far as snack and drink offerings on both, there was not a stark difference. The flight attendants handed out simple snacks, like Biscoff cookies on Delta and pretzels on JetBlue, along with beverages like soda, coffee, tea, juice, and water.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2fug_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a JetBlue Embraer 190 from Boston to New York.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Both offered enough to munch on during the quick one-hour flight, but one was not significantly better than the other.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8fVE_0dZDjObb00
Flying Delta over a low-cost carrier.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Overall, both regional products were comfortable and spacious. While Delta's plane seemed more modern, JetBlue had a more amenity-heavy cabin.
Flying on a Delta Embraer 170 from Boston to Philadelphia.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Personally, I believe JetBlue proved to be slightly better than Delta, only because of the inflight entertainment and free WiFi that I could get on my laptop. T-Mobile only allowed free WiFi on my phone on Delta, though I'm happy the option is offered in general.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHuGy_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a JetBlue Embraer 190 from Boston to New York.

Taylor Rains/Insider

However, Delta's product was perfectly comfortable and roomy as well, and I would not hesitate to book either airline in the future for my regional flying.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BgU6y_0dZDjObb00
Flying on a Delta Embraer 170 from Boston to Philadelphia.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

