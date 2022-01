Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was diving over 6% lower on Tuesday after creating a bear trap on Monday with a failed breakout from a bull flag pattern on the daily chart. The cryptocurrency market has become slightly less volatile recently but has suffered a number of flash-crashes this year. Perhaps the most notable turbulence occurred on Sept. 7 when Bitcoin slid over 18% the day El Salvador adopted the crypto as legal tender. Most recently, on Dec. 4, Bitcoin plummeted over 21% in response to trader and investor fear over the Federal Reserve's tapering announcement and its effect on the crypto sector.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO