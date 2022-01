A set of mmm’s and explosive synths open the new stunner from Let’s Eat Grandma, the U.K. duo made up of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth. And as the title suggests, “Happy New Year” is a genuinely happy track, with actual firecrackers entering at three-and-a-half minutes and lines about the joy of having a clean slate while keeping nostalgia tucked away in your back pocket. “Sparks in the sky until we meet the sunrise,” Walton sings, “then see the year come into bloom.” “Happy New Year” is rooted in Walton and Hollingworth’s lifelong friendship, with childhood memories that date back to...

TENNIS ・ 7 HOURS AGO