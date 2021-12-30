ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Years Winter Storms Triggers First Alert Weather Days

WNDU
 4 days ago

www.wndu.com

KRQE News 13

Winter storm brings heavy snow through New Year’s Day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain is moving into southern New Mexico this morning, with light snow in the west mountains, Gila and Sacramento Mountains. There is also heavy snow coming down in the San Juan Mountains, with snowy, icy, and slushy roads throughout southwest Colorado. Rain will continue across the south through midday, with light scattered rain showers possible across the rest of the state this afternoon and evening. Snow showers will start-up in the northern and west mountains of New Mexico by the afternoon and evening.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

First Alert: A Messy Storm for Most Of Us On Christmas Day

Friday morning's snow wasn’t a lot, but it’s been enough to deliver a white Christmas to much of Connecticut, and western and central Massachusetts. While we may not hit the one inch snow depth technically designated to be a white Christmas in all of Rhode Island to the Boston Metro, many folks saw a dusting. That wasn’t the case from the MA/NH border and northern Essex County points north, where some of northern MA to southern NH will be missing snow on the ground this year, though much of northern New England still has snow from our previous storms.
BOSTON, MA
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Wind chills near zero for some Monday morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloud cover will prevent many from reaching into the single digits overnight. Areas west of 31 in reach into the single digits Monday morning a clouds clear west to east. Lows: 5 to 15 degrees with wind chills in spots near zero by Monday morning. Wind: WNW 5 mph.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wogx.com

FOX 35 Storm Alert Day: Severe weather possible for Central Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. - It's a FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY!. Low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico this morning, crossing the Florida Peninsula with some heavy weather in tow. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined Orlando and the Surrounding areas with a MARGINAL risk of severe storms, activity will tend to be a bit more isolated here.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

FOX 35 Storm Alert Day: Tuesday brings potential for severe weather

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Quite a shake-up in Central Florida weather is on the way! Gone are the days of bright sunshine and temps at 80 degrees or more. Low pressure is developing in the Gulf that will set the stage for big weather changes. Breezy conditions and rain chances continue into Tuesday morning as the low continues gaining energy, sliding closer to Florida.
ENVIRONMENT
WITN

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All four seasons in one day! Storm threat ends, but snowflakes are possible this afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The severe weather threat of the day is now in our rear view mirror, but that doesn’t mean the wild weather is done. Snowflakes will mix in with rain showers as the system pulls away this afternoon. Air temperatures will continue to drop into the 30s during the afternoon, but it won’t be fast enough to get any of the flakes to stick. It will be a nice reminder that we are still very much in the middle of winter, especially after a weekend of record setting warmth with highs in the 70s.
GREENVILLE, NC
kq2.com

A cool Thursday ahead, Winter Storm Watch for New Year's Day

Sunshine returned today with highs reaching the 40s this afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the 20s overnight under mostly cloudy skies. Conditions will continue to warm through Friday with highs back in the upper 40s with gusty winds and sunny skies. Another cold front will move through Friday into Saturday bringing cooler temperatures into the area, along with a chance for some light rain overnight Friday that could change over to snow Saturday morning as temperatures begin to dip. Most areas look to pick up some accumulating snow. Snow should move out of the area by Sunday morning. Temperatures look to stay around average moving into next week. Temperatures are on the chilly side again this morning with lows in the 20s and 30s. We are also waking up to some patchy dense fog and mist this morning. Use caution when driving this morning, slick spots are possible especially on bridges and overpasses due to the mist and fog. Temperatures Today will be on the milder side with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 40s with increasing clouds. More active weather will move into the area tonight as a cold front moves through. Tonight precipitation chances will increase after midnight close to 4 am, first a wintry mix will develop, eventually changing over to snow. How fast the precipitation changes over to snow will have a big impact on our snowfall totals. Right now our area looks to pick up around 4-8 inches of snow. We will also have very cold temperatures on Saturday with highs only reaching the teens. Be cautious of any travel on Saturday. Winds will be breezy causing blowing snow to reduce visibility at times. Snow showers should move out of the area by Sunday morning. Temperatures look to stay around average moving into next week.
ENVIRONMENT
KVOE

Winter storm watches posted areawide for incoming New Year’s Day storm

Just in time to ring in the New Year, Mother Nature has decided to give us our first taste of winter for the season. And it’s a taste we may not like very much. Snow accumulations could be in the 2-6 inch range, south to north, across the KVOE listening area starting Friday night and continuing through Saturday, with Emporia currently on track for 3-4 inches. Blowing and drifting is expected and there could also be a wintry mix involving freezing rain or sleet for most of the area at the start of the event — enough for up to a tenth of an inch of ice under the snowfall. TV-13 meteorologist Doug Meyers says the current forecast indicates things should be OK at midnight but could go downhill quickly after that.
EMPORIA, KS
WOWT

Emily's First Alert Day update for Saturday's storm

Omaha Police Deputy Chief Tom Shaffer talked about the department's focus on increasing diversity within the ranks of local law enforcement. Looking back on crime in Omaha in the past year, violent crimes were not at a record high this year, but the Police Department still working to do better and improve their work in the community.
OMAHA, NE
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: A light dusting into Thursday morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: A light dusting of snow in the morning. Temperatures climbing slowly through the afternoon. High of 37. NEW YEARS EVE: Staying mostly cloudy and very mild. Highs will reach into the middle 40s by the afternoon hours. Watching some rain or snow showers that could move in as we ring in 2022. We will keep a watch on this system. High of 45.
SOUTH BEND, IN

