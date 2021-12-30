ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Former content moderator sues TikTok, claims it caused PTSD

By CNN Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - A former contractor claims working for TikTok caused her to develop PTSD. Candie Frazier is suing the social media platform and its parent...

www.mysuncoast.com

insideedition.com

Lawsuit Says TikTok Moderator has PTSD from Watching 'Graphic' Content on the Social Media Platform

A class action lawsuit has been filed against social media platform TikTok and its parent company ByteDance. Inc. on behalf of a content moderator who says she "suffers from significant psychological trauma" and developed post-traumatic stress syndrome due to extended exposure to disturbing footage she had to watch for the company, Fox News reported.
Shore News Network

TikTok Employee Allegedly Disciplined ‘In Retaliation’ For Suing Company Over Graphic Content

The lawyer of a TikTok employee who is suing the tech company alleged Monday that TikTok disciplined his client in retaliation for filing her complaint. Candie Frazier, a TikTok content moderator, sued the video sharing platform on Thursday, alleging TikTok’s working conditions were unsafe and that the company failed to provide adequate support for content moderators who watch disturbing videos. Frazier further alleged her time working at TikTok had traumatized her and induced symptoms of depression and anxiety.
phillyvoice.com

TikTok moderator sues social media giant over trauma from graphic videos

A TikTok content moderator has filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against the company over its alleged failure to implement guidelines that would better support employees who become traumatized by viewing hours of disturbing videos, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Los Angeles. Like most social media platforms,...
Boston Globe

TikTok moderator sues company, alleging trauma from reviewing videos of rape and killings

Moderators are made to view as many as 10 videos simultaneously, according to the lawsuit. A content moderator who reviewed videos for TikTok is suing the social media company, alleging that it did not protect her from suffering psychological trauma after “constant” exposure to violent videos that showed sexual assault, beheadings, suicide and other graphic scenes.
tucsonpost.com

TikTok video moderator sues over mental damage

A content moderator for TikTok is suing the company, alleging that it failed to protect her mental health while she was forced to watch graphic videos including suicide, murder and cannibalism. Candie Frazier - who allegedly worked 12 hours a day monitoring TikTok videos for the contracting company Telus International...
primenewsghana.com

TikTok moderator sues over 'psychological trauma'

A former TikTok moderator is suing the company, claiming it failed to protect her mental health after "constant" exposure to traumatic video content. Candie Frazier says she reviewed videos that featured "extreme and graphic violence" for up to 12 hours a day. She says she suffers from "significant psychological trauma",...
Law & Crime

Content Moderator Sues TikTok for Exposing Her to Graphic Videos, Is Placed on Leave on Christmas Eve

In a move her lawyer called “Dickensian,” a TikTok employee was placed on leave on Christmas Eve after raising workplace safety concerns in a new lawsuit. Candie Frazier, a content moderator for TikTok, was ousted after she sued the social media giant for allegedly creating a dangerous work environment by negligently exposing her and coworkers to thousands of violent videos.
