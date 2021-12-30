ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grain Valley, MO

Plumbing worker dies in Kansas City-area trench collapse

Hays Post
Hays Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — A plumbing worker has died after a trench collapsed in western...

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hays Post

Kansas man in fatal Thanksgiving crash due back in court

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in a fatal Thanksgiving crash is due in court Monday for a preliminary hearing, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Garett Meyers, 37, of Andover is charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, and driving while license is suspended or cancelled. Just after...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Kingsville, MO
Grain Valley, MO
Accidents
Grain Valley, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Grain Valley, MO
Hays Post

Kansas City Mayor and family test positive for COVID

KANSAS CITY—The Mayor of Kansas City, Missouri and his family have been dealing with COVID during the New Year's holiday weekend. Mayor Quinton Lucas reported on New Year's Eve he had tested positive for the virus despite being vaccinated and receiving a booster dose. Late Sunday, Lucas reported on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Police: 1 dead, another injured after crash into Kansas house

KANSAS CITY, Kan. —One person died in an accident just after 12:15a.m. Saturday in Kansas City. A vehicle was westbound in the 1800 Block of State Avenue at a high rate of speed, according to a media release from KCK Police. The driver lost control of the vehicle. It left the road and struck a house.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

KHP IDs driver who died after crash into KDOT plow truck

WYANDOTTE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 2a.m. Saturday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Chrysler Town and Country driven by Ernesto Lopez, 20, Platte City, was southbound at highway speeds or greater on Interstate 435 just south of Leavenworth Road and rear-end a 2018 KDOT Plow truck with its warning lights activated treating the roadway and driven by Randol Toom, 59, Edwardsville.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Osha#Trench#Accident#Ap#Kmbc Tv#Preferred Plumbing Inc
Hays Post

Kan. man jailed for apartment parking lot stabbing death

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal weekend stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to report of a stabbing in the 2700 block of N Amidon in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. On arrival, officers located 44-year-old...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Man charged in deaths of 2 outside Branson restaurant

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — A man is now charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of two people in Branson in May. 34-year-old Miguel Angel Melendez-Torres of Branson also is charged with attempted robbery and armed criminal action. The shooting happened May 29 outside of Famous...
BRANSON, MO
Hays Post

Kansas man charged with killing his mother, another man

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (AP) — A 23-year-old Fort Scott man has been charged with killing his mother and another man. The Bourbon County Prosecutor's office charged Dawson Mitchell last week with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 48-year-old Melissa Mitchell and 53-year-old Leonard Zimmerman. Their bodies...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hays Post

Police investigate fatal New Year's Eve shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating a New Year's Eve shooting that left one woman dead. Police said the shooting was reported just after 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 7600 block of East 50th Street. When officers arrived, they found the woman with gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed her to a hospital where she later died.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: 2 Kansas women accused in New Year's Eve burglary

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a reported burglary in the 900 block of SW University Drive in Topeka. Just before 8 a.m. New Year's Eve, the Shawnee County authorities received a 911 call reporting a white 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche with two woman taking items from a business, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Veteran Kan. firefighter dies from COVID-19 complications

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Wichita Fire Department reported Firefighter Joshua Bruggeman died late Wednesday from COVID-19 complications. He 17-year member of the fire department and was currently assigned to Station 8-A. Bruggeman is survived by his wife and their 4 children. The Kansas Department of Health reported more than 7,000...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

SW Kansas man caught with cocaine in NE Kansas

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a southwest Kansas man on drug charges after a traffic stop in northeast Kansas. On December 24, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near the K-31 South exit on Interstate 35 for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Wildfires near Denver burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations

DENVER (AP) — An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening. At least one first responder and six others were injured, though Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle acknowledged...
DENVER, CO
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy