Plumbing worker dies in Kansas City-area trench collapse
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — A plumbing worker has died after a trench collapsed in western...hayspost.com
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — A plumbing worker has died after a trench collapsed in western...hayspost.com
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0