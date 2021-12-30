ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Dorothy Schmitz

goldenvalley-news.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDorothy (Kilzer) Schmitz, 83, Bismarck, passed away at St. Gabriel’s Community, Bismarck. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bismarck. Burial was at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. A livestream of the service will be available on the...

www.goldenvalley-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
nemiss.news

Dorothy Wilmoth McNutt, 73

Please follow the funeral home link for further information as it becomes available, or call 662-534-5071 for more information. DEC 31. 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM (CT) United Funeral Service, Inc. 700 Highway 15 South. New Albany, MS 38652. Service. DEC 31. 11:00 AM (CT) United Funeral Service, Inc.
NEW ALBANY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Dorothy Jean Newsom

FAYETTE – Graveside services for Dorothy Jean Newsom, 65, who passed away on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Greenleaf Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette at 11:30 a.m. with David Hunter officiating. Visitation service will be from 11 a.m. until service time in the cemetery. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
FAYETTE, MS
Pottsville Republican Herald

Dorothy Boros

Dorothy Boros, 85, of Saint Clair, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville. Born July 5, 1936, in Newark, N.J, she was a daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Geiger Seals. Dorothy had many talents, having worked buying, repairing and selling real estate and worked in manufacturing...
POTTSVILLE, PA
thewestfieldnews.com

Dorothy Helen Smith

WESTFIELD: Dorothy Helen Smith (May) 93, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the CareOne Redstone facility in East Longmeadow, MA. Dorothy was born January 25, 1928. Daughter of William and Carrie (Hanson) May, Dottie grew up with her brother, Georgie, by the beach in South Boston. Since childhood she was devoted to God, attending church with her mother, pledging to the Loyal Temperance Legion, and teaching Sunday school. Always a shy but happy soul, as a teenager, she enjoyed singing in the Glee Club, and navigated her way by train around Boston to go roller skating, dancing the jitter-bug, or to the movies. She graduated from South Boston High in 1945, and was married in 1947 to John J. Smith, with whom she would spend her life. Dottie and Johnny were blessed with five children and the large family she had always longed for. After spending fifteen years in Southern California they returned to their home state in 1967, settling in Westfield, where the family has since grown and resided.
WESTFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy