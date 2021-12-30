Dorothy Schmitz

WESTFIELD: Dorothy Helen Smith (May) 93, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the CareOne Redstone facility in East Longmeadow, MA. Dorothy was born January 25, 1928. Daughter of William and Carrie (Hanson) May, Dottie grew up with her brother, Georgie, by the beach in South Boston. Since childhood she was devoted to God, attending church with her mother, pledging to the Loyal Temperance Legion, and teaching Sunday school. Always a shy but happy soul, as a teenager, she enjoyed singing in the Glee Club, and navigated her way by train around Boston to go roller skating, dancing the jitter-bug, or to the movies. She graduated from South Boston High in 1945, and was married in 1947 to John J. Smith, with whom she would spend her life. Dottie and Johnny were blessed with five children and the large family she had always longed for. After spending fifteen years in Southern California they returned to their home state in 1967, settling in Westfield, where the family has since grown and resided.

