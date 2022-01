Do you believe that God intervenes in the affairs of mankind or do you consider the philosophy where He stands back and calmly watches everything happen? I admit that sometimes it seems like He chooses to not be involved but I’m convinced the Bible reveals His passionate desire to personally help and guide everyone’s life. The Deist concludes that the Creator allows each person to control their own destiny and the deciding factor in every event is associated with man’s deliberate decisions. This concept places mankind as the pilot and captain of his own fate and eliminates the need to call or depend on God. This is true to a certain extent according to freewill but there is another theological view which also declares that He is always available to respond as the Omnipotent Creator who is in total control and the ultimate authority of all things. I believe that God gives every person the choice to decide their own destiny, but this does not mean we are alone and drifting on the sea of random chance. There are several variations of these worldviews but in general, followers of Christ understand and accept that Jesus went to the cross to redeem and restore the fellowship between God and mankind with the intention of Him becoming a personal Lord and Savior to those who believe.

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO