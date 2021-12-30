1 person hospitalized after a car slams into a Seaport Village sign; driver sought (San Diego, CA) Nationwide Report

On Thursday, one person suffered injuries after a car crashed into a Seaport Village sign while the driver ran away from the scene on foot.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to Seaport Village off Harbor Drive at about 12:45 a.m. after getting reports of a hit-and-run accident. On arrival, responders found the shopping/dining complex’s large welcome sign knocked down [...]

Read More >>

December 30, 2021

Browse through Today’s California Accident News.