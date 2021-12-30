ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

1 person hospitalized after a car slams into a Seaport Village sign; driver sought (San Diego, CA)

 4 days ago

On Thursday, one person suffered injuries after a car crashed into a Seaport Village sign while the driver ran away from the scene on foot.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to Seaport Village off Harbor Drive at about 12:45 a.m. after getting reports of a hit-and-run accident. On arrival, responders found the shopping/dining complex’s large welcome sign knocked down [...]

December 30, 2021

42-year-old Marcos Amay dead in a hit-and-run crash; Desirae Monique Corral arrested (Victorville, CA)

42-year-old Marcos Amay dead in a hit-and-run crash; Desirae Monique Corral arrested (Victorville, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday, 42-year-old Marcos Amay, from Hesperia, was killed following an auto-pedestrian accident on Bear Valley Road while officers arrested 26-year-old Desirae Monique Corral, of Victorville, who initially fled the scene after the collision.
