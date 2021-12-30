1 person hospitalized after a car slams into a Seaport Village sign; driver sought (San Diego, CA)
Nationwide Report
On Thursday, one person suffered injuries after a car crashed into a Seaport Village sign while the driver ran away from the scene on foot.
As per the initial information, officers actively responded to Seaport Village off Harbor Drive at about 12:45 a.m. after getting reports of a hit-and-run accident. On arrival, responders found the shopping/dining complex’s large welcome sign knocked down [...]
December 30, 2021
Browse through Today’s California Accident News.
Comments / 0