Group awarded USDA wetlands grant

We are moving into the New Year with an exciting new opportunity for our community! CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), approved a competitive grant application for the Garrett County Health Department in the amount of $92,986 in response to the 2021 Place-Based Strategies: Diabetes Request for Proposals. This award is in support of the GC In Motion proposal that is all about improving access and affordability of physical activity options for more people in Garrett County! Numerous partners were written into the funding some familiar and many new! We’re joining forces with additional service organizations, clubs, and non-profits to implement some great new ideas to increase health equity! Purchases of adaptive equipment, like wheelchairs built for rocky trails, and financial awards to each of our municipalities to make improvements for access in public parks/spaces are a few of the ways we’ll be giving back.

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO