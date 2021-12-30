ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Group awarded USDA wetlands grant

goldenvalley-news.com
 10 days ago

North Dakota Agricultural Mitigation Inc. (NDAM) has been awarded $875,000 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wetland Mitigation Banking Program (WMBP), a grant program that supports the development of mitigation banks for the...

www.goldenvalley-news.com

goldenvalley-news.com

Decision for farm programs in March

Farmers can elect coverage and enroll in crop-bycrop Agricultural Risk Coverage County (ARC-CO) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs within each Farm Service Agency (FSA) farm unit, or ARC-Individual for the entire farm, for the 2022 crop year, says Ron Haugen, North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension farm management specialist.
AGRICULTURE
wesleyan.edu

USDA Awards Ostfeld ’10, MA ’12 Grant for Healthy PlanEat Startup

When not teaching classes on agriculture, sustainability, and the environment, visiting assistant professor of environmental studies Rosemary Ostfeld ’10, MA ’12 can be found working on her sustainable food and farming startup Healthy PlanEat. Healthy PlanEat, based in Lyme, Conn., allows farmers who grow food in sustainable ways...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
mitechnews.com

Heartland Wins USDA Grant To Expand Research On Regenerative Agriculture, Carbon Sequestration

DETROIT—Heartland Industries has won a three-year, $360,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to continue research in its “Hemp4Soil” program. This grant will allow Heartland to partner with farming communities to advance research on soil health and carbon sequestration. Heartland’s...
DETROIT, MI
voiceofmuscatine.com

USDA maple syrup grant aims to expand Wisconsin production

USDA maple syrup grant aims to expand Wisconsin production. A new Extension program will help expand maple syrup production in Wisconsin. Jeremy Solin is a natural resource professional, and small business owner whose children are fifth-generation syrup producers in the Stevens Point and Antigo areas. He says it’s great to see the University of Wisconsin Extension get more directly involved with help from a 470-thousand-dollar USDA grant.
AGRICULTURE
farmforum.net

USDA invests in Wetland Mitigation Banking Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded nearly $5 million in grant funding for the Wetland Mitigation Banking Program, a grant program that supports the development of mitigation banks for the restoration, creation or enhancement of wetlands to compensate for unavoidable impacts to wetlands at another location. The awarded funding...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

USDA Awards FMD, MAP Funding

According to the USDA it’s one of the reason the country is set to break an Ag export record in 2021; the USDA Market Development Program. “These funds go into a number of different promotional activities from technical assistance, from trade shows, to food samples in grocery stores; all different types of activities to get these products awareness to consumers all around the world.”, noted Foreign Agricultural Service Administrator, Daniel Whitney.
AGRICULTURE
workboat.com

DOT awards $241 million in grants to U.S. ports

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced late last year the award of more than $241 million in discretionary grant funding for 25 projects to improve port facilities in 19 states and one territory. The grants were made through the Maritime Administration’s (Marad) Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP). . The grants...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WMDT.com

MDA awards 35 Spay and Neuter Grants

MARYLAND — The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Spay and Neuter Grants Program has announced its grant recipients. This funding will efficiently and effectively facilitate, promote, and increase spay and neuter services for cats and dogs in Maryland. A total of $850,319 in funding has been allotted for 14,446 spay and neuter surgeries for pets of low-income families and feral cats. Projects are set to start on January 1, 2022.
POLITICS
gogarrettcounty.com

GC In Motion Grant Award

We are moving into the New Year with an exciting new opportunity for our community! CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), approved a competitive grant application for the Garrett County Health Department in the amount of $92,986 in response to the 2021 Place-Based Strategies: Diabetes Request for Proposals. This award is in support of the GC In Motion proposal that is all about improving access and affordability of physical activity options for more people in Garrett County! Numerous partners were written into the funding some familiar and many new! We’re joining forces with additional service organizations, clubs, and non-profits to implement some great new ideas to increase health equity! Purchases of adaptive equipment, like wheelchairs built for rocky trails, and financial awards to each of our municipalities to make improvements for access in public parks/spaces are a few of the ways we’ll be giving back.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
KBOE Radio

STATE GRANTS AWARDED TO EXPAND BROADBAND IN RURAL AREAS

Several areas in the No Coast Network listening area have been awarded state grants to improve broadband internet access. MCG has received a $3.6 million grant for broadband in Mahaska County. Citizens Mutual Telephone Company has received around $6.3 million for projects in northeastern and western Wapello County. The Modern Cooperative Telephone Company has received a $3.45 million grant for broadband access in Keokuk County. The Sully Telephone Association will receive $308,000 for two projects in that area. And Windstream has received about $4 million in grants for expanding broadband in Keokuk, Marion and Monroe Counties. Over $210 million in grants have been awarded through the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grants program.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
talbotspy.org

CBMM Awarded Grant from Rural Maryland Council

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is pleased to announce that it has been awarded more than $30,000 in grant funds from the Rural Maryland Council (RMC) to support its Shipwright Apprentice Program. CBMM is proud to be engaged in certified workforce training and has been operating a successful Shipwright Apprentice...
MARYLAND STATE
wa.gov

Ecology acquires federal grants to protect 237 acres of coastal wetlands

We are happy to announce we've helped secure nearly $3.4 million in National Coastal Wetlands Conservation grants to protect 237 acres of coastal wetland habitat in Island, Jefferson, and Mason counties. This year, Washington received the second-highest number of federal wetland conservation grants under the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service...
MASON COUNTY, WA
MyChesCo

$917K in Grants Awarded to Benefit Local Park Projects

EAST PIKELAND TWP, PA — State Rep. Danielle Friel Otten, D-Chester, announced that three projects in her legislative district received $917,200 in community conservation grants. The grants are part of an investment in 317 projects across the commonwealth funded through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community Conservation Partnerships Program.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Post Register

CHC Foundation Inc. announces grant awards

CHC Foundation Inc. announced that during the fall 2021 granting session, awards were made to 15 nonprofit organizations, institutions and public agencies. The total amount awarded was $409,072. From 1984 through 2021, the Foundation has awarded more than $20,000,000 to grant recipients within a 10-county area. CHC Foundation offers grants...
CHARITIES
thefabricator.com

AWS awards Welding Workforce Grant to nine schools

The AWS Foundation has announced the winners of its Welding Workforce Grant, given to secondary, postsecondary, and welder training facilities to improve their welding education programs. Grant funding of up to $25,000 per location is awarded to facilities to make improvements, invest in capital items such as welding or metalworking equipment, or purchase/upgrade computers or computer-based training systems.
EDUCATION
juliensjournal.com

DRA Grant Award Supports AutismHD Transportation Needs

A grant award in the amount of $20,000 from the Dubuque Racing Association, Q Casino, and the Diamond Jo Casino will assist Hills & Dales in further supporting transportation needs within the organization’s four AutismHD program clinics in the area. The AutismHD clinics in Dubuque (2), Dyersville and Maquoketa provide Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children ages 2 to 16 with an autism diagnosis.
DUBUQUE, IA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Federal government signs off on Maryland Medicaid’s 1115 waiver renewal

Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced today that the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved a five-year renewal of the state’s Medicaid 1115 waiver, which extends its HealthChoice program. The federal Medicaid website describes the conditions under which 1115 waivers are granted: “Section 1115 of the Social […] The post Federal government signs off on Maryland Medicaid’s 1115 waiver renewal appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE

