The sandy shenanigans performed during the Greater Cincinnati Firefighters Show at the Lani Kai Island Resort on Fort Myers Beach are permanently kaput, done in by COVID-19. The hard bodies ... mostly ... of the Cincinnati Firefighters show's first responders who danced, gyrated, warbled and carried-on for more than 20 years — in the name of collecting funds for charity, and having some fun — had been absent from the Fort Myers Beach spring break ground-zero hotel since the pandemic reared its ugly head in 2020.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO