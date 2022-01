The Irish health system will be “challenged” in the coming days, as the country nears the peak of the current wave of Covid-19.HSE chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said on Friday that approximately 12% of healthcare staff are now absent due to Covid-19 across all healthcare services.This is around 14,000 to 15,000 staff, she said, adding: “This is something that us impacting all of our services.”She said that healthcare services across the country are “doing all they can”, with staff returning early from leave and others being redeployed.Keep well this winter with helpful advice and information to guide you if...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO