Cheryl McCaskey

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheryl Ann (Helvik) Mc- Caskey, 74, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cheryl was born on May 7, 1947, in Glendive, Mont., to Alf and Delaine (Jendro) Helvik, the first of three children. She was raised and educated in...

Your News Local

Cheryl Renee Fawcett

Cheryl Renee Fawcett, 52, North Manchester, passed away December 21, 2021 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. The daughter of Larry L. and Karen S. (Secor) Fawcett, Cheryl was born on July 5, 1969 in Wabash, Indiana. A 1989 graduate of Manchester High School, Cheryl was a simple,...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Franklin County Free Press

Cheryl Renee Hall obituary 1963~2021

Cheryl Renee Hall (Scott), 58, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania entered into glory on December 30th, 2021. Born in Augusta, Georgia on November 23rd, 1963, Renee dedicated her life to the service of God’s kingdom. In 1985, she married the love of her life, Randal, to whom she loved and served faithfully for 36 years.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Woman reported missing

A ground and air search was under way on Jan. 2, for Katelynn Berry, 26, along the North Dakota and Montana border. Berry was last seen Dec. 21 at her home in Sidney, Mont. Police say a text was sent from her phone on Dec. 23. She was reported missing on Dec. 29.
SIDNEY, MT
Pleasanton Express

CHERYL HOUSE

On Dec. 28, 2021, Cheryl Lynn House, age 63, of Jourdanton, ended her long battle with cancer and passed peacefully from this earth. Cheryl was born Nov. 12, 1958, to Jimmy R. and Dorothy (Valchar) House in Killeen, while Jimmy was stationed in the Army. She often referred to herself as an “Army brat,” especially when her inquisitive and mischievous nature got her in trouble. At an early age she loved to explore her surroundings, like when she was 2 years old and crawled over the chain-link fence before her dad could even finish installing it in their backyard in Charlotte, or when she pushed her highchair up to the window and climbed out to play or visit the neighbors. Being told “no” was not acceptable to her.
JOURDANTON, TX

