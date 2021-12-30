Cheryl McCaskey

On Dec. 28, 2021, Cheryl Lynn House, age 63, of Jourdanton, ended her long battle with cancer and passed peacefully from this earth. Cheryl was born Nov. 12, 1958, to Jimmy R. and Dorothy (Valchar) House in Killeen, while Jimmy was stationed in the Army. She often referred to herself as an “Army brat,” especially when her inquisitive and mischievous nature got her in trouble. At an early age she loved to explore her surroundings, like when she was 2 years old and crawled over the chain-link fence before her dad could even finish installing it in their backyard in Charlotte, or when she pushed her highchair up to the window and climbed out to play or visit the neighbors. Being told “no” was not acceptable to her.

JOURDANTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO