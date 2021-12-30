1 injured in shooting near Coastal Carolina University off-campus housing complex

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Thursday in a shooting near an off-campus housing complex near Coastal Carolina University, according to police.

The public was asked to avoid the area of the Coastal Club and The Current due to shooting at an off-campus housing complex, according to a tweet from Coastal Carolina University. The scene cleared by about 3:50 p.m., according to the university.

The person who was shot is expected to survive, according to June Wood, a spokesperson for Conway.

Police were called at about noon to the 660 block of Highway 544 for the incident. Both Conway and university police are investigating, according to Wood.

There is no threat to the university, according to the tweet.

One person was shot in January at the Coastal Club housing complex.

No further information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

