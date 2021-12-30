ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

What If… Edgar Martinez Played Third Base His Whole Career?

By Jason Smarr
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdgar Martinez is a bonafide Mariners Hall of Fame player for his impact on and off the field in his 18 year career. The greatest Designated Hitter anyone would ever see, Edgar came in at #2 on our list of all-time Mariners. But his transition to DH from third base was...

sodomojo.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

How Bonds is faring so far on his final Baseball Hall ballot

Every January since 2013, a collective groan could be heard throughout the Bay Area with each new Baseball Hall of Fame class announcement. That's because, for nine consecutive years, Barry Bonds has been denied enshrinement in Cooperstown. Now entering his 10th and final season on the ballot, the former Giants...
MLB
FanSided

This former Chicago Cubs pitcher has a new baseball home

The Chicago Cubs made a lot of bad decisions after winning the World Series in 2016. One of them was giving Tyler Chatwood a ridiculous contract that he had absolutely no chance of living up to. He had a cup of coffee with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in 2011 before five solid years with the Colorado Rockies from 2012-2017 (he didn’t pitch in 2013).
MLB
FanSided

Yankees must be kidding with this latest rumored shortstop plan

Whenever you have the opportunity to acquire a Gold Glove third baseman, you simply have to … and then you move him to shortstop. Uhh, wait … this wasn’t exactly what we were talking about when we said “get good players and figure out the logjams/lineup construction later.”
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Wants More Emphasis On Starting Pitching

Bullpen games became a major storyline during the 2021 season, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and several other teams using them at least a handful of times as they continued to emerge as a growing trend in the sport. What was unique for the Dodgers and some others that used...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Rosenthal
FanSided

Freddie Freeman drama could hurt Braves for years to come if they aren’t careful

The Atlanta Braves must act swiftly and carefully with top free agent Freddie Freeman once the MLB lockout comes to and end. Freeman will decide between the Braves, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Yankees (among any other mystery teams) once the lockout finally comes to an end. Until then, the speculation only grows as to what Freeman will do, though the overwhelming majority of pundits and folks around baseball assume he’ll re-sign with Atlanta.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Base#Mariners Hall Of Fame#Sfgate#American League
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: Infielder Eddy Alvarez Reportedly Inks Deal with LA

Eddy Alvarez, a middle infielder who has spent the last two seasons with the Marlins, announced on his Instagram account today that he had signed with the Dodgers. In Miami, Alvarez accumulated a below-average .188/.287/.267 batting line. Despite the fact that baseball is locked out, the Dodgers ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: Pitching Prospect Ryan Pepiot Switches Agents

A headline that no sports fan wants to see. A player has chosen Scott Boras as his agent. But just weeks after Corey Seager, another Boras client, signed for top dollar with the Texas Rangers, Ryan Pepiot, LA's top pitching prospect, has switched agencies. The 24-year-old is considered a can't-miss ...
MLB
thinkbluepc.com

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Could 2022 See the MLB Debut of Diego Cartaya?

While the MLB roster freeze doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon, many of us continue to speculate how the Dodgers might fill out their roster once the new CBA is in place. One position we haven’t talked about much this winter is catcher. Obviously, the team has...
MLB
FanSided

Curt Schilling wouldn’t wear a Red Sox cap on his Hall of Fame plaque

Curt Schilling still holds a grudge against the Boston Red Sox. Curt Schilling‘s chances of being inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame are trending in the wrong direction but he’s already put plenty of thought into which team he plans to represent if he does get in. Spoiler Alert: It won’t be the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
fantraxhq.com

Top-40 Dynasty Third Base Prospect Rankings

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. There have been plenty of discussions this offseason about how the third base position drops off quickly for fantasy purposes. That’s entirely true, but the prospect side of things is a whole different animal. When digging into my rankings from a positional standpoint, I was surprised to see just how deep this position is with prospect talent. Yes, there are plenty listed below that played elsewhere in 2021 as well, but everyone at least spent a small chunk of time at the hot corner. The added influx of talent makes these third base prospect rankings even more exciting than they already were, headlined by 11 inside my top-100 overall and seven inside my top-50. Unfortunately, I’d be willing to bet that at least half of this top-10 plays off the hot corner primarily, including #1 overall.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

214K+
Followers
401K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy