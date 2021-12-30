What If… Edgar Martinez Played Third Base His Whole Career?

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. There have been plenty of discussions this offseason about how the third base position drops off quickly for fantasy purposes. That’s entirely true, but the prospect side of things is a whole different animal. When digging into my rankings from a positional standpoint, I was surprised to see just how deep this position is with prospect talent. Yes, there are plenty listed below that played elsewhere in 2021 as well, but everyone at least spent a small chunk of time at the hot corner. The added influx of talent makes these third base prospect rankings even more exciting than they already were, headlined by 11 inside my top-100 overall and seven inside my top-50. Unfortunately, I’d be willing to bet that at least half of this top-10 plays off the hot corner primarily, including #1 overall.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO