As expected, the omicron COVID-19 variant is rapidly spreading across the United States. The variant on Tuesday has accounted for an estimated 58.6% of sequenced U.S. virus cases in the week ending Dec. 25, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Nowcast model. That's an increase from an estimated 22.5% for the week before. According to the CDC, delta, which had been the dominant variant, accounted for 41.1% of cases in the most recent period.

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO