ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

How to tell the different between the cold and COVID

fox13news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have the sniffles, a cough or a slight headache, it...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 38

Jack MeHoff
2d ago

it's easy everything is covid you break an arm you get covid you have a heart attack you get covid you get hit by a car you got covid you fall off a bridge into the water you got covid so easy it is everything is covid

Reply
13
Ché-Ché Awaji
4d ago

if you can't tell the difference then why even test? just drink some tea and get over it.

Reply(4)
32
Jack Bailey Jr.
3d ago

it doesn't matter. if you work hard all day and are tired, trust the science you have covid. please call it in we need the numbers.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

COVID, cold or flu? Pay attention to timing, symptoms, doctor says

TAMPA, Fla. - As Florida breaks records for new daily COVID-19 cases and health officials warn of a bleak winter for unvaccinated Americans, the rapid spread of the seemingly milder omicron variant has many asking how to tell the difference between the virus and the flu or the common cold.
TAMPA, FL
MassLive.com

What’s the difference between COVID PCR and rapid antigen tests? Dr. Jeannie Kenkare explains how to stay safe at holiday celebrations amid omicron

As holiday celebrations approach, many families are seeking COVID-19 tests to protect their loved ones from the virus. Though people aren’t sure which test they should take, as PhysicianOne Urgent Care, a physician-founded urgent care center with 23 locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York, has seen a 33% increase in patients seeking information about the difference between rapid antigen and polymerase chain reaction methods.
SCIENCE
The US Sun

How to tell if your symptoms are Omicron, Delta, a cold or flu

PERSONAL hygiene is extremely important - especially when it comes to protecting ourselves from viruses. As coronavirus cases continue to spread, with the Omicron variant now standing it's ground, it's likely you're on high alert for the slightest cough or sniffle. Colleagues, relatives and friends are commonly complaining of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bucks County Courier Times

Cold, flu or COVID? How to tell your symptoms apart this holiday season

The common cold made an early appearance this summer with an unprecedented uptick of respiratory viruses. Since then, health care providers say cases haven’t slowed down. “You should never underestimate the repertoire and timing of viruses because they’re always around,” said Dr. Len Horovitz, internist and pulmonary specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. “I’m seeing just as many colds as I saw this summer, that’s not dying.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Tampa, FL
Health
Tampa, FL
Coronavirus
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
easyhealthoptions.com

The link between vitamin D, inflammation and COVID-19

Almost two years into the pandemic now and researchers are all still learning what can be done to stack the odds against COVID-19 or reduce the severity of the disease if we do end up with the virus. Quite a bit of research has stacked up, including:. Using melatonin appears...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

South Florida Doctor: If You’re Not Feeling Well And Can’t Get Tested, Assume You Will Test Positive

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just one more day to get a rapid COVID test before December 25, but it’s not all about testing. “The best gift this holiday season is prevention, you want to stay out of the hospital, you want to stay out of urgent care, you don’t want to be in a situation where you go to the hospital and there’s not a doctor available, there’s not a vent available,” Dr. Geeta Nayyar, UM Associate Professor of Medicine. Dr. Nayyar is encouraged that so many want to make sure they’re COVID free before gathering, hence long lines at mass testing sites,...
FLORIDA STATE
James Tuliano

Covid-19 booster vaccine side effects that you will likely experience

Note: this content should not be considered medical advice and I am not a doctor. The Covid-19 booster vaccine is available just about everywhere in the United States if you are 18+. Side effects from the doses of the vaccine are common, and the booster is no exception. If you are about to schedule an appointment to receive your booster shot, you may want to know what the side effects are so that you know what to expect. Here are three common side effects that you are likely to experience after getting your booster:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

I’m a Covid expert and this is what you MUST do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from Omicron this Christmas

AMERICANS should take rapid coronavirus tests before visiting their family and consider canceling their Christmas plans, an expert says. The Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading around the world, sparking fears among top US scientists that the strain could have a serious impact on health systems. Professor David Celentano, an epidemiologist...
PUBLIC HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

3 Signs You May Already Have Had COVID-19

COVID-19 can leave long-term effects that people may have missed if they didn’t confirm their original diagnosis with a doctor. We’ve been in the ebb and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020. The disease has disrupted our lives, to the degree where a 2019 world — one without worrying over face masks, travel, and COVID-19 variants — seems almost unthinkable.
PUBLIC HEALTH
asapland.com

What Does It Mean When Your Left Hand Itches?

When your left-hand itches, it means you are bored. During the time of Buddha, monks would meditate with their left hands to repel evil spirits and only use their right hands to eat food. Evil spirits were believed not to like dirty things. When your left hand is itching, this implies that you might be having some anxiety in your life or just overthinking, which leads you to boredom sometimes.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy