Current Grammy-nominated for best alternative album for “Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent had a hella-holy good year in 2021, not just putting out her first new collection in four years but taking it on the road with her most satisfying tour to date, a combination of soul revue and big blowout rock show that included triumphant stops at the Hollywood Bowl and Radio City Music Hall. It was, in one way, her salute to 1970s mack daddies ranging from Stevie Wonder to Pink Floyd, but also a move toward a warmer style and sound in which, even with a Me Decade-inspired blonde look and garb, we seemed to be getting more of an undisguised Annie Clark than ever.

MUSIC ・ 3 HOURS AGO