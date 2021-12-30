ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Liverpool bomber made device with murderous intent, coroner says

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Liverpool bomber died from an explosion and fire caused by a device he manufactured with "murderous intent", a coroner has ruled. Emad Al Swealmeen was killed when his bomb went off while he was inside a taxi at Liverpool Women's Hospital. Senior coroner Andre Rebello said it was...

www.bbc.co.uk

Telegraph

Liverpool bomber probably faked conversion to Christianity, inquest told

The Liverpool suicide bomber had a copy of the Koran and a prayer mat in his flat and probably faked conversion to Christianity in order to claim asylum, an inquest heard on Thursday. Iraqi-born Emad al-Swealmeen was killed by the explosion and fire when his ball bearing-packed improvised explosive device...
RELIGION
The Independent

Liverpool bomber Emad al-Swealmeen remained in the UK for a year after last asylum application refused, inquest hears

The Liverpool bomber remained in the UK for a year after his last asylum application was refused, an inquest has heard.Emad al-Swealmeen, 32, killed only himself in the blast outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday.The inquest heard that the bomber asked a taxi driver to take him to the location, but it was unclear whether he intended the device to detonate before he left the vehicle.A coroner ruled that al-Swealmeen died from an explosion and subsequent fire caused by an improvised explosive device he manufactured “with murderous intent”.He plotted his attack while staying in asylum accommodation provided by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chichester: Raid carried out at Dragons' Den drone business

Drones worth more than £100,000 have been stolen from a family-run business in Sussex backed on Dragons' Den. Chief executive Mark Boyt said his drone store had been targeted by professional thieves who stole its Boxing Day orders. Sussex Police said the shop in Terminus Road, Chichester, was broken...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
Christianity
BBC
Facebook
Liverpool F.C.
Instagram
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pedestrian guilty of murdering driver who braked to avoid him

A pedestrian who stabbed a driver to death in front of his young son after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over and then angrily shouted at him will be jailed for life.Alexander Layton was convicted of murdering James Stokoe, a 40-year-old married father, in his BMW in Thornaby, Teesside in May 2020, following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.Mr Stokoe had taken his four-year-old to see his grandparents and the boy was strapped in a car seat during the horrific attack.Layton, 34, from Shackleton Close, Thornaby, denied murder and possessing an offensive weapon, unsuccessfully...
PUBLIC SAFETY

