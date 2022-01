It is often the case that new products, services or other income streams develop in the U.S. economy before Congress and the Internal Revenue Service figure out if existing tax provisions apply or if a new law or guidance is necessary to let taxpayers know the proper treatment of these new developments. Such has been the case with the growth of the digital economy and virtual currencies. Now, in the last couple of years, a new variant has exploded onto the scene that comes with some additional tax uncertainty.

INCOME TAX ・ 16 HOURS AGO