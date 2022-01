(CBS4)– The Internal Revenue Service has extended the filing deadline for those impacted by the Marshall Fire. The IRS announced the decision Monday that victims of the fire will have until May 16 to file various individual and business tax returns and make payments. (credit: CBS) The IRS said that following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the taxpayers who live or have a business in Boulder County will be able to take advantage of the later filing date. The IRS said it will also provide the same relief to any other localities in Colorado that are...

