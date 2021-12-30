ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Former content moderator sues TikTok, claims it caused PTSD

By CNN Staff
KYTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - A former contractor claims working for TikTok caused her to develop PTSD. Candie Frazier is suing the social media platform and its parent...

insideedition.com

Lawsuit Says TikTok Moderator has PTSD from Watching 'Graphic' Content on the Social Media Platform

A class action lawsuit has been filed against social media platform TikTok and its parent company ByteDance. Inc. on behalf of a content moderator who says she "suffers from significant psychological trauma" and developed post-traumatic stress syndrome due to extended exposure to disturbing footage she had to watch for the company, Fox News reported.
Shore News Network

TikTok Employee Allegedly Disciplined ‘In Retaliation’ For Suing Company Over Graphic Content

The lawyer of a TikTok employee who is suing the tech company alleged Monday that TikTok disciplined his client in retaliation for filing her complaint. Candie Frazier, a TikTok content moderator, sued the video sharing platform on Thursday, alleging TikTok’s working conditions were unsafe and that the company failed to provide adequate support for content moderators who watch disturbing videos. Frazier further alleged her time working at TikTok had traumatized her and induced symptoms of depression and anxiety.
TechCrunch

TikTok moderator sues over mental trauma caused by graphic videos

Compounding the problem, TikTok allegedly requires moderators to work 12-hour shifts with only a one-hour lunch and two 15-minute breaks. “Due to the sheer volume of content, content moderators are permitted no more than 25 seconds per video, and simultaneously view three to ten videos at the same time,” according to the complaint.
Boston Globe

TikTok moderator sues company, alleging trauma from reviewing videos of rape and killings

Moderators are made to view as many as 10 videos simultaneously, according to the lawsuit. A content moderator who reviewed videos for TikTok is suing the social media company, alleging that it did not protect her from suffering psychological trauma after “constant” exposure to violent videos that showed sexual assault, beheadings, suicide and other graphic scenes.
primenewsghana.com

TikTok moderator sues over 'psychological trauma'

A former TikTok moderator is suing the company, claiming it failed to protect her mental health after "constant" exposure to traumatic video content. Candie Frazier says she reviewed videos that featured "extreme and graphic violence" for up to 12 hours a day. She says she suffers from "significant psychological trauma",...
techaeris.com

Former TikTok moderator files lawsuit against the company for trauma

Let’s be honest here; the internet is a swamp filled with danger at every turn. It’s perilous for children to navigate, and it’s only gotten worse over the years. The situation doesn’t come as a surprise to many of us. Life is messy and evil people exist to harm, and harm they are doing all across the internet. Companies like TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, MeWe, and other platforms are attempting to battle back by hiring moderators to review content that could be harmful.
TheDailyBeast

Moderator Sues TikTok Over PTSD From Watching Horrific Videos All Day

A TikTok moderator has sued the social media juggernaut, alleging that she developed PTSD while screening videos. As a moderator, it was Candie Frazier’s job to review content flagged as potentially inappropriate and determine whether or not it violates TikTok’s policies. In this position, as outlined in court documents, Frazier was required to watch videos that included beheadings, genocides, murders, child sex abuse, and animal abuse 12 hours every day. As reported by the Miami Herald, the lawsuit claims, “Plaintiff has trouble sleeping and when she does sleep, she has horrific nightmares. She often lays awake at night trying to go to sleep, replaying videos that she has seen in her mind.” Frazier alleges that TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance Inc., provide its screeners limited breaks and very few, if any, mental health support resources. Frazier also claims that when she spoke out about the conditions of the job, she was immediately fired. Per the Herald, TikTok claims that it “strive(s) to promote a caring working environment for our employees and contractors.”
Law & Crime

Content Moderator Sues TikTok for Exposing Her to Graphic Videos, Is Placed on Leave on Christmas Eve

In a move her lawyer called “Dickensian,” a TikTok employee was placed on leave on Christmas Eve after raising workplace safety concerns in a new lawsuit. Candie Frazier, a content moderator for TikTok, was ousted after she sued the social media giant for allegedly creating a dangerous work environment by negligently exposing her and coworkers to thousands of violent videos.
hotnewhiphop.com

TikTok Sued By Moderator Over Exposure To "Extreme & Graphic Violence"

Typically, TikTok comes under fire for "challenges" gone wrong, but this time, one of the companies moderators has filed a lawsuit. Those who are familiar with the platform know that they have moderators in their Livestreams to make sure that nothing offensive or illegal takes place. However, there are also moderators whose shifts consist of regulating uploaded content, often limiting access to or deleting videos that go against policy or are outwardly against the law.
