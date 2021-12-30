ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, UT

Stockton fire engulfs two motorhomes, crews investigating

By Vivian Chow
 4 days ago

STOCKTON, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to a large blaze engulfing two motor homes on Thursday morning.

Stockton Police say the structure fire happened on Railroad St. in Stockton.

When fire crews arrived, they discovered two RV homes fully engulfed in flames. The fire had also spread to a nearby tree in the area.

    (Courtesy of Stockton Police Department)

Officials say no one was injured during the blaze and fire crews were able to contain and extinguish the flames before it affected any other structures.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident including crews from Stockton Fire, Rush Valley Fire, Tooele City Fire, and Tooele Army Depot Fire Department.

The fire’s cause is not yet known. Authorities are still investigating the incident.

