Protests

Group: Sudanese forces fire at anti-coup rally; 4 killed

By NOHA ELHENNAWY
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces fired tear gas and live ammunition at protesters rallying Thursday in the country's capital and elsewhere against the October military coup. At least four protesters were killed, a Sudanese medical group said. The Sudan Doctors Committee tweeted that the fatalities took place...

www.thetelegraph.com

Related
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
AFP

Thousands rally in Iraq to mark 2020 killing of Iran general

Thousands of supporters of an Iraqi alliance of armed groups Saturday marked the upcoming second anniversary of a US drone strike that killed a revered Iranian commander and his Iraqi lieutenant. Chanting "Death to America", the Hashed al-Shaabi loyalists filled a Baghdad square to honour Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, until his death on January 3, 2020. The night-time drone strike near Baghdad airport sent shock waves across the region and sparked fears that decades of arch enmity between Washington and regional Shiite power Tehran would escalate into direct military confrontation. "US terrorism has to end," read one sign at the rally by backers of the pro-Iranian Hashed, a Shiite former paramilitary alliance that has been integrated into Iraq's state security apparatus.
PROTESTS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Thousands brave Sudan lockdown to keep up anti-coup protests

Thousands of Sudanese demonstrators joined new protests Thursday against the army’s October 25 coup, braving tear gas, the cutting of communication links and a tight lockdown in the capital, AFP correspondents reported. Demonstrators reached within a few hundred metres (yards) of the presidential palace in Khartoum, headquarters of military...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sudan Security Forces Kill Four Protesters as Thousands Rally

KHARTOUM - Sudanese security forces shot and killed four protesters Thursday as tens of thousands of demonstrators defied a security lockdown and severed communications to rally against military rule, medics said. Pro-democracy activists have kept up a more than two-month-long campaign of street demonstrations against a military takeover in October.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Sudan's PM resigns as deadly crackdown on protesters goes on

Sudan's civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned Sunday, more than two months after a coup and following another deadly crackdown on protesters, with the military now firmly in control. They demand justice for those killed since the coup as well as the more than 250 who died during months of mass protests that paved the way for the toppling of Bashir.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sudanese Security Forces Fire Tear Gas at Protesters

KHARTOUM - Security forces fired tear gas at protesters trying to march towards the presidential palace in Sudan's capital on Thursday, a Reuters witness said. Thursday was the 11th day of major demonstrations since an Oct. 25 coup, which saw Abdallah Hamdok removed and then reinstated as prime minister. The demonstrators have demanded that the military play no role in government during a transition to free elections.
PROTESTS
primenewsghana.com

Sudan coup: Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigns after mass protests

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has resigned after another day of mass protests rocked the capital Khartoum. Thousands marched against a recent deal he had done to share power with the army, who staged a coup in October. Chanting "power to the people", protesters called for a return to full...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudanese#Military Forces#Al Arabiya#Military Equipment#Protest#Ap#Netblocs#Democratic
AFP

Yemen rebels seize UAE-flagged ship as war escalates anew

Yemen's seven-year war lurched into its latest crisis Monday with Huthi rebels saying they have seized an Emirati-flagged military ship which the Saudi-led coalition insisted was carrying medical supplies. The Iran-backed Huthis released images of what they said were military jeeps and weapons on board the vessel, named Rwabee, which was captured in the Red Sea off the Yemen coast. The coalition branded the hijacking an act of piracy and threatened to seize the ship back by force. The Rwabee was returning from a mission to set up a field hospital on Yemen's Socotra island, it said. "The militia must promptly release the ship, or the coalition forces will undertake all necessary measures and procedures to handle this violation, including the use of force if necessary," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
BBC

Fear and loathing in South Africa where foreigners live in danger

Many Africans escaping violence and poverty come to South Africa in search of a better life. But they often find themselves in danger in their new home, accused of taking jobs away from South Africans. Photographer Shiraaz Mohamed caught up with some who live in Johannesburg's Alexandra township and Hillbrow,...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rocket Attack Sparks Major Conflagration at Syrian Port of Latakiya

CAIRO - Syrian media is accusing Israel of a rocket attack that set off a major conflagration in the port area of Latakiya early Tuesday, damaging a large number of shipping containers. Arab media claims that Israel destroyed a number of containers transporting Iranian weapons. Syrian TV showed fire crews...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Beast

Somalia Is Where U.S. Military Strategy Goes to Die

Twenty years ago—and less than one month after the catastrophic attack of 9/11—the United States mounted a decidedly unorthodox campaign in Afghanistan in an effort to destroy Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaeda terrorist network, and to remove from power the Taliban regime in Kabul that hosted the perpetrators of the most devastating attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor. Because Afghanistan was a remote, landlocked country with very little infrastructure, a conventional military invasion was deemed impossible just a few days after the most spectacular asymmetric warfare attack in modern history. It would have taken too long to plan and execute.
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

UN Secretary General Throws Shade on Israel from Lebanon

The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, visited Lebanon on December 20, 2021 to show support for the country as it continued fail on multiple fronts. Already floundering due to an economic crisis, Lebanon’s falling fortunes are being exacerbated by the pandemic since March 2020, the explosion in the port that damaged much of the capital in August 2020 and infighting between various factions that make up the country’s political landscape and demographic mix.
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Iran condemns Israel's raid on Syrian port

Tehran [Iran], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned Israel's recent attack on Syria's port of Latakia. "The leaders of the Zionist regime (of Israel) do not stand the stability, security and tranquility of the region," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said according to the ministry's website. This...
MIDDLE EAST

