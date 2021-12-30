ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Notes from The Gallery

rangerreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we gear up for a fresh new year, don’t forget to send The Gallery your pictures for your canvas prints! Locally printed by Signs of the Times and framed in store, The Gallery currently offers 4 different sizes and the price is right!. Also, with the cold...

www.rangerreview.com

San Saba News & Star

Notes from the Spring Creek Arts Guild

And let it begin with me… Come to think of it, I have always been a seeker of peace. Excitement has never been my jam, so to speak. If you read this column regularly, it likely is not your jam either. Here we are just a few days away...
SOCIETY
Kilgore News Herald

Hymn Notes: Down from his Glory

This is a song we usually only hear performed as a solo, mainly because of its wide, melodic range. It is sung to the familiar tune of Edwardo Di Capua’s, “’O Sole Mio.” Or, if you are an Elvis Presley fan, you will recognize the melody as “It’s Now Or Never.”
RELIGION
rangerreview.com

Reviewing the Past

About 30 years ago, Arlene Blanton started collecting children’s dishes, and now her basement is packed with dishes, the dolls to go with them, toy laundry tubs and other accessories. Dec. 11, she and her daughters, Loretta Taggart and Annette Ban, who are also collectors, packed up a small...
GLENDIVE, MT
Boston

Book Club: 2021 in review

Let's take a look back on a busy year for the virtual Boston.com Book Club. With 2021 coming to a close, we thought this would be a great time to look back at the year that was for the Boston.com Book Club! We overachieved a little this year, as we ended up reading 13 books instead of 12. While our book journeys happened to focus mostly on books by Massachusetts authors, we did travel in a trapezoid-shaped fashion to the farthest reaches of New England _ from up in Maine to northwest Vermont down to Nantucket and back over to the Connecticut suburbs.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
rangerreview.com

Senior Citizens

Happy New Year! With the success of our Chair Yoga program introduced in 2021, we have decided to extend the program into 2022! Chair yoga is held on Wednesday mornings at the center from 9 -10 a.m. If you are looking for something new to try, Linda Cunningham is now...
YOGA
rangerreview.com

Mural painters honored as community champions

If you think about what characteristics form a community champion, you should include passion! That is the first word that comes to mind when describing this month’s community champions, Charity Schreibeis and Dean Mindt. Dean and Charity are a father/daughter duo that have elevated Glendive’s art community. Dean...
GLENDIVE, MT
thetrumantribune.com

Notes from Nikki

It is here. Christmas. The grand celebration that marks the culmination of the busiest and yet best time of the year for us. So many years this is the finish line of a seasonal marathon for us. The sprint at the end. The exhausted, tired, just-trying to-make-it-in-one-piece conclusion. It’s a struggle to get everything done at work with extra and early deadlines, hit all of the school-related events, celebrate the birthdays in our family, get prepared for several weeks without daycare and also put up a tree, find gifts, wrap them and think about family gatherings all far enough in advance of the actual day. All while trying to keep things fun and special for the kids.
JESUS
thetrumantribune.com

Notes from Nikki

Lately I find I am in need of a lesson in generosity. I know this because I have seen it in my children, and it completely humbles me. It makes me look in the mirror and think, I’m not sure I would have done the same thing in their place. If I’m being honest, I pretty much know I wouldn’t have.
SOCIETY
santaclaritamagazine.com

A Note From the Publishers – January 2022

“Our boy is home and on his way to a full recovery and we are elated!”. Even though we are a family in the public eye, we don’t usually use this column to discuss our personal life, but for us, this is an exception. Our son Alexander was taken ill on December 6th and spent eleven days at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The diagnosis was viral meningitis, which caused a seizure. After 7 days on a ventilator in the ICU and 4 days in the DOU Alex was able to come home and continues with rehabilitation to get his strength back. This is a young man that gives his all. He just completed 2 years as the board Chair for Circle of Hope, he is a board member on the WiSH Foundation, he is the incoming Chair for JCI, he is involved with STREAM and he is determined to bring back Dancing With Our Stars! He plays an integral role in our business and is the associate publisher of elite Magazine, he never stops! You may have seen Alex grow up with the magazine, in fact he was one of our very cute models on our first cover back in 1989, he was just 2 years old. Over the past 4 weeks, we have never seen such an amazing outpouring of love, we had a prayer line that stretched from England to Los Angeles and many places in between. Family, friends, and business associates sent their love and well wishes, and we can’t thank you enough because we firmly believe that your prayers worked, THANK YOU! Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where do we start? The doctors, the nurses, and anyone we came into contact with were absolutely wonderful and it really made us appreciate their tireless dedication to one of the toughest jobs. The people on the list on this page are our angels and we THANK YOU for taking care of Alex. This was the best gift a parent can receive, our Christmas was blessed this year and we are indebted to ALL of the people that helped us through this very traumatic time, THANK YOU!
LOS ANGELES, CA

