Notes from The Gallery

“Our boy is home and on his way to a full recovery and we are elated!”. Even though we are a family in the public eye, we don’t usually use this column to discuss our personal life, but for us, this is an exception. Our son Alexander was taken ill on December 6th and spent eleven days at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. The diagnosis was viral meningitis, which caused a seizure. After 7 days on a ventilator in the ICU and 4 days in the DOU Alex was able to come home and continues with rehabilitation to get his strength back. This is a young man that gives his all. He just completed 2 years as the board Chair for Circle of Hope, he is a board member on the WiSH Foundation, he is the incoming Chair for JCI, he is involved with STREAM and he is determined to bring back Dancing With Our Stars! He plays an integral role in our business and is the associate publisher of elite Magazine, he never stops! You may have seen Alex grow up with the magazine, in fact he was one of our very cute models on our first cover back in 1989, he was just 2 years old. Over the past 4 weeks, we have never seen such an amazing outpouring of love, we had a prayer line that stretched from England to Los Angeles and many places in between. Family, friends, and business associates sent their love and well wishes, and we can’t thank you enough because we firmly believe that your prayers worked, THANK YOU! Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where do we start? The doctors, the nurses, and anyone we came into contact with were absolutely wonderful and it really made us appreciate their tireless dedication to one of the toughest jobs. The people on the list on this page are our angels and we THANK YOU for taking care of Alex. This was the best gift a parent can receive, our Christmas was blessed this year and we are indebted to ALL of the people that helped us through this very traumatic time, THANK YOU!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO