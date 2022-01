More than 3,000 caregivers across the Cleveland Clinic health system were out with COVID-19 as of Dec. 30, a spokesperson told Becker's. That's about 4 percent of Cleveland Clinic's 70,000 caregivers. The system has about 56,000 employees in Ohio. Angela Smith, a spokesperson for the health system, said the majority of employees out with COVID-19 are vaccinated and are asymptomatic or have mild illness.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO