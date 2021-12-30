ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Russia extends production of COVID-19 drug remdesivir without patent for a year

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian government extended on Thursday its approval for drugmaker Pharmasyntez to produce a generic version of U.S. anti-COVID-19 drug remdesivir without a patent for one year,...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Remdesivir#Gilead Sciences#Humanitarian Aid#Reuters#Russian#Kremlin
whbl.com

Belgium to buy 10,000 courses each of Pfizer and Merck COVID-19 pills

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium will buy 10,000 courses each of the COVID-19 antiviral oral treatments developed by Pfizer and Merck & CO, a spokesman for the health ministry said in an emailed statement. Belgium’s health minister said in early December that the government was in talks with Merck for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Germany calls nuclear power 'dangerous,' rejects EU plan

The German government said Monday that it considers nuclear energy dangerous and objects to European Union proposals that would let the technology remain part of the bloc’s plans for a climate-friendly future.Germany is on course to switch off its remaining three nuclear power plants at the end of this year and phase out coal by 2030, whereas its neighbor France aims to modernize existing reactors and build new ones to meet its future energy needs. Berlin plans to rely heavily on natural gas until it can be replaced by non-polluting sources for energy.The opposing paths taken by two of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. In a rare joint statement setting aside rising West-East tensions, the United States, China, Russia, Britain and France reaffirmed their goal of creating a world free of atomic weapons and avoiding a nuclear conflict. The five nuclear powers also committed to full future disarmament from atomic weapons, which have only been used in conflict in the US bombings of Japan at the end of World War II. But squaring that rhetoric with reality will not be easy at a time of spiralling tensions between those same global powers not seen since the Cold War.
POLITICS
The Independent

Live updates: South Korea records 1st omicron variant death

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says it has confirmed its first death related to the new omicron variant.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that the deceased was in their 90s and living at a nursing home in the southern city of Gwangju. It says the person received a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in October.A total of 21 people in the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 — three of them with the omicron variant — since the first case was reported there on Dec. 24. It says the patient was posthumously found to have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Unvaccinated U.S. travellers added to French quarantine list

PARIS (Reuters) – France has put the United States on its COVID-19 travel “red list”, meaning unvaccinated people coming into the country will have to quarantine for 10 days. The rules will not change for fully vaccinated people coming into France from the United States: they still...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – A worldwide surge in Omicron-driven COVID-19 infections dampened New Year celebrations and cancelled thousands of flights, although health authorities are pinning hopes on the variant’s milder impact to help them stave off risks of fatalities. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy