World

Top Israeli health official approves second COVID-19 vaccine booster for immunocompromised

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s top health official announced on Thursday...

whbl.com

UPI News

EU's top drug regulator endorses approval for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The European Union's top drug regulator on Monday recommended approval for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, which has so far seen limited authorization worldwide in favor of other coronavirus vaccines from companies like Pfizer and Moderna. The European Medicines Agency issued its official recommendation for the vaccine developed...
WORLD
whdh.com

Is a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose needed? US health officials say not yet

(CNN) — As Covid-19 cases continue to rise and the Omicron variant sweeps the world, some nations are rolling out fourth doses of coronavirus vaccine for the most vulnerable people. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced this week that adults 60 and older, medical workers and people with...
PHARMACEUTICALS
wibqam.com

South African health regulator approves J&J COVID-19 boosters

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s health regulator on Thursday approved the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for a second dose or booster, paving the way for the shot widely used in South Africa to shore up protection against the Omicron variant. The country already announced in December...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Israeli Hospital to Give Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in Trial

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A major Israeli hospital will begin administering a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot to 150 staff on Monday in a trial aimed at gauging whether a second booster is necessary nationwide, the facility said on Sunday. Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv said its trial would shed light on...
WORLD
Gazette

Israeli hospital launches first test of second COVID-19 booster

RAMAT GAN, Israel (Reuters) -An Israeli hospital administered fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to a test group of health workers on Monday, in what it called the first major study into whether a second round of boosters will help contend with the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Results of the trial, likely to...
WORLD
Valley News

Pushback to U.S. Health agencies grows over handling of COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Zachary Stieber The Epoch Times Pushback to two top U.S. health agencies is growing over how officials handled clearing and recommending COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The Food and Drug Administration last month authorized boosters of all three vaccines available in the United States for all adults. Soon after, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that any American 18 or older should get a booster, regardless of prior infection or underlying health conditions. Then, earlier this month, regulators cleared a booster of Pfizer’s shot for 16- and 17-year-olds. The agencies did not convene their vaccine advisory panels before making the major decisions, stoking pushback. Philip Krause and Luciana Borio, two former top FDA officials, said in a recent op-e.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

U.S. administers 505 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 505,013,980 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 609,591,375 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 503,480,667 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
evalleytimes.com

South Africa removes isolation, cancels contact monitoring and approves COVID-19 booster vaccines

Removal of restrictions also includes allowing those who have tested positive but have shown no signs of wearing masks to reunite with others if they adhere to the social gap. A senior health official said: Because this variant spreads so fast, there are likely to be many affected individuals interacting with others, and it makes no sense to isolate only those who have tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

Turkey registers +36,000 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April 29

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey logged 36,684 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number of daily infections since April 29, health ministry data showed, as Health Minister Fahrettin Koca urged citizens to get booster vaccinations. Turkey also recorded 142 deaths from the virus, according to the data. Daily deaths...
WORLD
The Daily Citizen

Editorial: With omicron surging, health officials again urge vaccinations, booster shots

As expected, the omicron COVID-19 variant is rapidly spreading across the United States. The variant on Tuesday has accounted for an estimated 58.6% of sequenced U.S. virus cases in the week ending Dec. 25, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Nowcast model. That's an increase from an estimated 22.5% for the week before. According to the CDC, delta, which had been the dominant variant, accounted for 41.1% of cases in the most recent period.
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA

