Well here we go again. Another dedicated police officer bites the dust. Kim Potter is convicted of manslaughter for killing a driver for trying to get away, defying officers’ orders to stop. All they have to do is do what the officer orders them to do and there would not be any trouble. The driver was endangering the officers’ safety by dragging them. All they have to do is be able to outrun the police to keep from being penalized for their actions.

