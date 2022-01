Given that we’re in the high point of the coronavirus surge and, due to holiday family and friend get-togethers, we’re seeing a high number of new COVID-19 infections. In response, some New Jersey school districts are putting in temporary remote learning for the next one or two weeks. My son’s school district (Marlboro Township) is not. As of this writing, it’s choosing to wait until the cases come in. Unfortunately, this will be too late for many families, where even those of us who are vaccinated and “bolstered” can get the virus and its devastating long-term effects.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 HOURS AGO