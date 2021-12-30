Cameron Smith: The real COVID-19 pandemonium isn’t a virus

Ultraviolet (UV) light in various forms has been used widely in the last century to disinfect water, air and surfaces, but its use in public spaces is increasingly common since the COVID-19 pandemic. In a new study published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, University of Colorado researchers report finding the sweet spot in the UV spectrum that is both extremely effective at killing the virus and also safer for human exposure, allowing airports and entertainment venues to disinfect even when people are present. The researchers found that while the virus was quite susceptible to UV light in general, a specific wavelength of far-ultraviolet C at 222 nanometers was particularly effective, while remaining safe for human skin and eyes. The highest disinfection rate was from krypton chloride (KrCl) excimers, a low-pressure, mercury-vapor lamp.

