NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the rise in COVID-19 cases has come a push for New York City Public Schools to go remote this week. Some districts in New Jersey and Westchester County have already made that call, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. On Sunday, there was a line out the door of a COVID testing center on the Upper West Side. The positivity rate in New York City is almost 22%, with the highest rate — nearly 27% — in the Bronx. But Mayor Eric Adams said that won’t stop schools from opening Monday. “The stats are clear. The safest place for children...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO