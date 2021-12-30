ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Prichard church shooting suspect charged with murder

By Neil Costes
 4 days ago

UPDATE 12/30/21 (7:18 P.M.) — Kaillyn Harris is now in custody, according to Prichard Police. She is charged with murder and shooting into an occupied building.

Kaillyn Harris

ORIGINAL STORY

PRICHARD, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The daughter of the woman shot and killed inside a church this week wants to send a message to whoever fired the shot.

“To the person who did this, my mother would ask God to forgive you. We wish you no harm or ill will. I just ask that if you have a heart, a soul to please turn yourself in. My mother’s name was Grace and she would want Grace to be given to you,” daughter Dee Carter said in a statement to WKRG News 5.

Woman shot and killed inside Prichard church

Grace Carter, 65, was shot Tuesday night inside Everlasting Life Holiness Church in Prichard. Police said a stray bullet from a shooting outside the church flew through the door and struck her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oObn9_0dZDWId000
Grace Carter

On Thursday, police identified 26-year-old Kaillyn Harris as a potential suspect in the shooting. Harris has an arrest history in Mobile County that includes an arrest earlier this year on insurance fraud charges.

“My mother was a brilliant phenomenal woman who had so much life to give. I was blessed to have had her for 30 years. She was my best friend and there are no words to describe this pain,” Carter said.

Prichard Police called the shooting “senseless and reckless” and urged whoever is responsible to surrender.

“My mother was a god-fearing woman, and while she was taken from us; I take comfort in knowing that she was in the place she loved with people she loved doing what she loved,” Carter said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Prichard Police at (251) 452-2211.

