Some have taken the City of La Crosse to task for not finding shelter for its summer encampment of the homeless at Houska Park before the arrival of winter. While it is true that in a perfect world the city would have arranged to provide winter shelter months ago, it is also true that the City and County of La Crosse have been providing funding for initiatives to address the needs of the homeless for years. Unfortunately, it is also true that the other municipalities of the La Crosse metropolitan area have done little to address the needs of the currently homeless and nothing to prevent homelessness.

