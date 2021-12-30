Construction of Rice Road in Ridgeland in final stages

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Ridgeland’s Public Works Director Alan Hart announced that construction of Rice Road is expected to be finished in January.

The Northside Sun reported the construction extends Rice Road into Ridgeland City Hall. The area will act as a city center with a trail following along the road, as well.

Hart said a new signal will be installed at the intersection of Highway 51 and Rice Road, and striping still has to be applied before the road can open.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.