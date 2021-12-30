ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

Construction of Rice Road in Ridgeland in final stages

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Ridgeland’s Public Works Director Alan Hart announced that construction of Rice Road is expected to be finished in January.

The Northside Sun reported the construction extends Rice Road into Ridgeland City Hall. The area will act as a city center with a trail following along the road, as well.

Hart said a new signal will be installed at the intersection of Highway 51 and Rice Road, and striping still has to be applied before the road can open.

WJTV 12

COVID-19 vaccine 2nd dose and booster drive to be held in Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Town of Edwards Mayoral Health Council will host a COVID-19 Vaccine 2nd Dose and Booster Drive on Saturday, January 8. The drive will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Edwards Community Center at 108 Mt. Moriah Road. No photo ID or appointment will be required. All […]
EDWARDS, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to house fire on Cedar Tree Lane in Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Bench Volunteer Fire Department (VPD) responded to a house fire in Edwards on Monday, January 3. The fire happened on Cedar Tree Lane. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. Utica VPD, Raymond VPD and Hinds County Emergency Management also responded to […]
EDWARDS, MS
WJTV 12

Sunday snow spotted across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Cold air and lingering moisture caused snow flurries to fall on Sunday afternoon across Central Mississippi. Flakes were reported as far south as Natchez and Brookhaven, though no major accumulations were observed. Some of the snow flakes were large and fluffy thanks to near freezing temperatures. Flurries were caught on video […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man wanted for shooting two in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are searching for a man connected to a double shooting that happened early Monday morning. According to deputies, Joshua Webber is wanted for shooting at two individuals. He was last seen driving a white 2018 Nissan Altima with a Mississippi license plate PJC 6757. Webber is considered […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson City Council considering reward for tips in triple homicide case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes has proposed a reward for tips on a triple homicide case before the Jackson City Council. In October 2021, three people were shot and killed at Club Rain in Jackson. De’Anne Bell, Elijah Bridges and Alicia Brown were celebrating Jackson State University’s (JSU) homecoming. An arrest […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Rental assistance being offered in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A rental assistance session will be held in Hinds County on Tuesday, January 4 and Wednesday, January 5. Neighbors can attend to apply for Hinds County Emergency Rental Aid (HCERA). The HCERA program helps Hinds County neighbors who are affected by COVID-19 pay rent and utilities. Rent owed back to […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

4th person dies from gunfire at Mississippi New Year’s party

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A fourth person has died after several people pulled out weapons and fired more than 50 bullets at a New Year’s Eve party in Mississippi. Nathaniel Harris, 52, died Sunday from multiple gunshot wounds, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told WLOX-TV. Three others were wounded but survived. Dozens of people were thought […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Jacqueline Epps of Lexington

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Jacqueline Epps, 56, of Lexington. She is described as five feet six inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Epps was last seen Sunday, January 2, 2022, just after 9:30 a.m. in […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

US Fifth Circuit determining JMAA standing in suit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Fifth Circuit heard arguments this month on whether members of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) have standing to file suit this month. The Northside Sun reported city and state leaders are waiting on a ruling from the court. Former Governor Phil Bryant (R-Miss.) signed Senate Bill 2162 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found in Mississippi in November identified

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Human remains found in November have been identified as those of a man reported missing in 2020, authorities said. The Vicksburg Police Department tells The Vicksburg Post that the bones are those of Michael Moffett, 50, of Vicksburg. “The skeleton found on Clay Street has been officially identified as my brother,” Cyndi […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Shelters open in Jackson area due to freezing temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two shelters in Jackson are offering homeless people a place to keep warm as temperatures drop in Mississippi. The Billy Brumfield Homeless Shelter houses men overnight, seven days a week. Due to the pandemic, the shelter can only allow one-third of the people they normally house in. The shelter also offers […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

17,525 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 17,525 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH for the four-day period between December 30 and January 2. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 561,262 with […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi museum receives portrait of opera singer Newman

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi museum has acquired a portrait of opera singer and music educator Daisy Cecelia Newman, who was born in the state and had an international performing career that included a nomination for a Tony Award. Newman’s portrait will be included in “The Black Butterfly,” an exhibition about her life at […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as cases spread

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue rising rapidly in Mississippi as new cases proliferate. The state Health Department reported Monday that 695 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday. That is up from 265 hospitalized two weeks earlier, on Dec. 19. The department also reported Monday that 17,525 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

ECCC applications open for In-District Tuition Scholarship

DECATUR, Miss. (WJTV) – East Central Community College (ECCC) has opened applications for the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to students who do not receive or qualify for sources of funding sufficient to cover the cost of tuition. Depending on availability, the scholarship is given to students who either live in or […]
DECATUR, MS
WJTV 12

Missing man found dead near home in Terry

UPDATE: HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the Silver Alert for Richard Martinez Jr. has been canceled. According to Captain Crystal Houston with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Martinez’s body was located on his property in a wooded area. The Hinds County coroner will perform an autopsy […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Inmate who escaped in Choctaw County arrested in Arkansas

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate who escaped in Choctaw County was arrested in Arkansas. Kosciusko police said Andrew Emerick escaped on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He was convicted in Lafayette County for grand larceny and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The United States Marshals Task Force apprehended him in […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

