Essential Minnesota Books to Read from 2021

“How do you design a space that makes people feel like they can come in, sit in your chairs, have a cup of tea, and enjoy themselves?” asks Becky Anderson, explaining the vibe she and her husband, David, wanted in their new house near Bde Maka Ska. Opening their home to others has always been a big part of the couple’s life. The Andersons raised their three children in Los Angeles and hosted a revolving door of birthday parties, holiday celebrations, and informal hangouts. That convivial spirit followed them to Boulder, Colorado, where they landed for a few years, and then to Minneapolis in 2020. Bringing little more than a favorite piece of art—a vivid abstract painted by a friend—the Andersons worked with designer Victoria Sass to make their house a welcoming home.

10 HOURS AGO