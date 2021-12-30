Essential Minnesota Books to Read from 2021

Two young women go missing in a Minnesota town. One is wealthy and white, the other poor and Black. Which disappearance rocks the town? And what does that say about us— more than the women themselves? U of M grad Catherine Dang’s first novel is a suspenseful thriller, sure—but it’s so...
2021 has been an up-and-down year for the book publishing industry. Although book sales—especially print—were up during the first few months while people were still stuck at home, supply chain problems in the latter half of the year stunted deliveries and took a bit of shine away from the last (and usually, most lucrative) quarter.
And so, after nearly two years of pandemic, plus fights over medical masks and vaccines and a U.S. Capitol insurrection — to name a few of the things that have happened this year — it’s the holidays again. That means you might be visiting family, whose views...
What are your reading goals for this year? Do you participate in a reading challenge to guide your picks? Do you try to read a certain number of books every year? Are you happy if you get a few minutes to read at all? Whatever your literary plans are for 2022, the books on this list should get you off to a great start.
This is not a “best of” list, nor is it comprehensive, or made up only of books published in 2021, or even ranked in order of preference. I just wanted to assess, in this time of reflection, some of what I felt drawn to learn this year. Lovers...
As a young man, reading has exercised a formative influence over my own spiritual, moral, and intellectual growth. As a pastor and teacher, recommending books has been a consistent privilege. Here, I seek to recommend my current list of ten books for those who are eager to grow in their faith. An ideal book recommendation, in my experience, carries two marks; it introduces us to kinds of books and it fosters a community in which they can be read.
Jason Mott worried that he’d never be able to publish his fourth novel, “Hell of a Book,” a surrealistic story of a Black author on a book tour that interweaves with the tales of two boys. He did publish his novel and then began racking up awards and accolades, including the 2021 National Book Award for Fiction. Mott, who is also the author of two poetry collections, lives in his hometown of Bolton outside Wilmington, N.C.
The start of a new year means a new slate. Many take the opportunity to try something different, especially when it comes to health. You might be considering dieting or setting a goal to lose weight. The pressure to get fit or shed holiday weight is significantly higher at the...
Meta, the company that owns Facebook, has reinstated the ads account of the conservative children's book publisher, Heroes of Liberty, after it previously told the publisher that its account had been "permanently disabled." Facebook originally said that Heroes of Liberty – which has published books about Supreme Court Justice Amy...
“How do you design a space that makes people feel like they can come in, sit in your chairs, have a cup of tea, and enjoy themselves?” asks Becky Anderson, explaining the vibe she and her husband, David, wanted in their new house near Bde Maka Ska. Opening their home to others has always been a big part of the couple’s life. The Andersons raised their three children in Los Angeles and hosted a revolving door of birthday parties, holiday celebrations, and informal hangouts. That convivial spirit followed them to Boulder, Colorado, where they landed for a few years, and then to Minneapolis in 2020. Bringing little more than a favorite piece of art—a vivid abstract painted by a friend—the Andersons worked with designer Victoria Sass to make their house a welcoming home.
Turkey vultures, seagulls and eagles circle overhead as trucks form small mountains of food scraps at Rosemount’s organics recycling facility. Jake Duame, who has monitored the food waste brought here from Minneapolis for years, points out a pile of freshly delivered material dotted with rotting pumpkins and apples. “In...
A particular highlight from this week is a new poetry collection from Amanda Gorman, the breakout star from President Joe Biden’s inauguration…. 1. The Zookeeper of Belfast by S. Kirk Walsh is published in paperback by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £14.99 (ebook £2.99). Available now. The real-life...
It’s always tough to narrow down my best books of the year, but “Firekeeper’s Daughter,” by Angeline Boulley, an enrolled member of the Sault Tribe, is at the top of my list. Ostensibly a young adult thriller-mystery, Boulley’s book is the coming-of-age story for a young Native American woman who is searching for her way in life. Boulley doesn’t hit you over the head with tribal and reservation lore, but gently weaves it into the storyline. Look out for a movie to be made from this terrific book.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking for new books to read as you ring in the new year? The folks at E Shaver Bookseller have plenty of ideas to help you out, regardless of the genre you’re interested in. “The Lyrics: 1956 to Present” by Paul McCartney Published in two volumes that can be bought together, […]
