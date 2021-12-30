Food, water, mask giveaway being held in Raymond
RAYMOND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – State Representative Stephanie McKenzie Foster will host a free drive-through food, water and mask giveaway in Raymond on Thursday, December 30.
The giveaway will be held at Hinds Community College at 608 Hinds Boulevard (adjacent to football field) at 2:00 p.m.
Foster expects to serve 300 families, and the giveaway will continue while supplies last.
