Food, water, mask giveaway being held in Raymond

RAYMOND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – State Representative Stephanie McKenzie Foster will host a free drive-through food, water and mask giveaway in Raymond on Thursday, December 30.

The giveaway will be held at Hinds Community College at 608 Hinds Boulevard (adjacent to football field) at 2:00 p.m.

Foster expects to serve 300 families, and the giveaway will continue while supplies last.

