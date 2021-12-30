ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Courteney's Midday Forecast

WMAZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere storms possible through the day...

www.13wmaz.com

WMAZ

Courteney's Monday forecast

Cold and windy start to the work week. We will stay seasonable all week long. Rain will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning.
KLFY.com

Monday's Forecast...

Bundle up Acadiana! Wind chills are in the TEENS to lower 20s this morning. The first Monday of 2022 will be sunny, cold, & breezy.
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Another cold night for the metro with wind chills below zero, a nice warm up on the way to kick off the week. It goes into effect this week on Wednesday. Three in critical condition following fire in South Omaha. Updated: 22 hours ago. The cause of the fire is...
CBS New York

New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/3 Monday Snow Forecast

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist Today: Snow to the south will graze the boroughs later this morning into the afternoon with things tapering off well S&E late this afternoon. This is a light snowfall event — if we see any snow at all — for points N&W, NYC and immediate SE suburbs; and a moderate snowfall event for remaining points S&E (mainly Monmouth & Ocean counties). Snowfall around the city will range from a trace – 1″; for parts of Long Island and Central NJ we’re expecting 1-3″; and parts of Ocean county will see the most with 6+”. Outside of all that, it will be 20-30 degrees colder and blustery with highs in the 30s/20s and wind chills in the 20s/teens. (Credit: CBS2) Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder with refreezing expected S&E. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits. (Credit: CBS2) Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS2) Wednesday: Chance of showers and even milder with highs in the 40s. CLICK HERE to get more on the forecast.
