Football

Under Armour Day One - Legends WR-DB 1-1s

By Allen Trieu
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Under Armour All-America Game is taking place this week and the practices allow the top players to go toe-to-toe. On night one, there were...

247sports.com

iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest injury update on Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

It looks like good news for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. Corral left Saturday night’s Sugar Bowl matchup against Baylor in the first quarter with an ankle injury, and was transported from the sideline to the locker room on a cart. He later emerged on crutches and without his pads and helmet, visibly emotional as it was clear he would not be able to return to the game.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Jim Harbaugh said about Georgia following Michigan's loss to Bulldogs

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines were pummeled by Georgia 34-11 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett finished 20-of-30 for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Georgia’s defense was flat-out dominant against the Wolverines offense. The mismatch couldn’t have been more obvious.
GEORGIA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Lands Transfer From SEC Program

This has been a frequent headline over the past two seasons:. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has landed yet another big-time, Power-Five transfer. On Saturday, South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..”...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Chiefs Announced Crushing Injury News After Sunday’s Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Cincinnati Bengals on a last-second field goal on Sunday afternoon, as Zac Taylor’s team clinched the AFC North. It was a tough day all around for Andy Reid’s team. Following the game, head coach Andy Reid announced some pretty crushing injury...
NFL
On3.com

Matt Corral receives update after scary injury in Sugar Bowl

There was a lot of discussion leading up to the Sugar Bowl about Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral deciding to play into the game instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Players in Corral’s position often opt out to avoid injury that could hinder their draft stock. For Corral, that became a reality on Saturday night.
NFL
247Sports

Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers on Caleb Williams entering portal

A few minutes before Caleb Williams announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday, 247Sports was speaking with Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers at the 2022 All-American Bowl. Rumors were already flying that Williams could enter the portal, so 247Sports asked Williams about the possibility of Evers joining a QB room without an established starting quarterback.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Steve Mariucci Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Recruiting Success

NFL Network’s Steve Mariucci loves how successful Deion Sanders has been on the recruiting trail. Mariucci was seen with Travis Hunter, the nations top overall prospect for the 2022 class who committed to Jackson State a couple of weeks ago. He posted a photo wishing him luck and to...
NFL
247Sports

