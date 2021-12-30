Flight delays, cancellation again hit Missoula airport

The busy holiday travel season is once again being hit by some flight delays -- as well as a cancellation -- in Missoula.

The Missoula Montana Airport has seen a flight an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle canceled on Thursday morning.

Additionally, delays are being reported for a Thursday evening United Airlines flight from Denver.

A Thursday morning Allegiant Airlines flight to Phoneix has also been delayed.

