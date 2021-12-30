ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flight delays, cancellation again hit Missoula airport

By MTN News
 4 days ago
The busy holiday travel season is once again being hit by some flight delays -- as well as a cancellation -- in Missoula.

The Missoula Montana Airport has seen a flight an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle canceled on Thursday morning.

Additionally, delays are being reported for a Thursday evening United Airlines flight from Denver.

A Thursday morning Allegiant Airlines flight to Phoneix has also been delayed.

The latest flight information for the Missoula airport can be found here .

Missoula COVID-19 testing moves to new location

The COVID-19 vaccine testing site has moved to a new location. The new testing site is at 3665 West Broadway in Missoula. The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) notes vaccine appointments will not start at the new location until Dec. 27.
Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

