Vanderbilt-Texas A&M game postponed due to COVID-19 complications

Due to COVID-19 complications, the Texas A&M women's basketball team's Southeastern Conference opener against Vanderbilt has been postponed.

The SEC made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the Thursday game in Reed Arena was postponed due to "a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vandy program."

A make-up date has not been determined.

The Aggies are now scheduled to open SEC play at LSU on Sunday.