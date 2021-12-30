ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Did Jennifer Garner Almost Light Her Kitchen On Fire?

By Brooke Knappenberger
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You may know her from her hit rom-com roles in "13 Going on 30" and "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past," but Jennifer Garner has another talent besides her acting chops, and it looks to be in the kitchen. The actor has been vocal about her love for cooking over the years, citing...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shape Magazine

Jennifer Garner Called This Product the 'Mack Daddy' of Face Serums

If you were to describe Jennifer Garner in three words, "relatable" would probably come to mind. While plenty of celebrities seem to play up an 'I'm just like you' angle to varying degrees of believability, it's hard to imagine Garner's off-camera personality is insincere. When watching her converse with her dog in her owl-printed pajamas on an installment of her #PretendCookingShow, you might forget the fact that she has 11.7 million followers on Instagram and award-winning films under her belt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
Person
Jennifer Garner
EatingWell

This Jennifer Garner-Approved Styler Transformed My Hair In One Week

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. For those of you who don't begin every day by stalking Jennifer Garner's Instagram, her obsession with Virtue Hair products is contagious. Sure, she's a partner of the brand and friends with the founding stylist, but something about the way her eyes sparkle when she says "my hair is truly, truly, so much thicker and healthier" conveys a joy that transcends award-winning acting skills. Plus, her hair always looks perfect. So when I was offered a sample of Virtue's 6-In-1 Styler, I immediately said yes. (Check out more genius Jen G. discoveries.)
HAIR CARE
In Style

Jennifer Garner Just Admitted That the $10 Pants Trend We're Scared to Wear in Public Is Her Favorite

If you need us tomorrow, we're going to be at home making Ina Garten's beef bourguignon á la Jennifer Garner. She shared how to make the famous recipe, which is also one of her family's Christmas traditions, in yet another one of her enchanting cooking videos posted to Instagram. (They're some of our favorites, next to her cinematic cat masterpieces.) Mid-way through, she admits that sweatpants, like the ones she was wearing, are definitely her "favorite pants."
YOGA
In Style

Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon Love These Comfy Sneakers — and They're on Sale This Weekend

The world of sneakers is an overwhelming one. With countless kicks to choose from, it's hard to know which pair reigns supreme. That's when we turn to stylish celebs to point us in the right direction — and for years now, they've been making a strong case for Veja sneakers. And right now, almost 50 Veja shoes are majorly discounted at Gilt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Cooking#Happy New Year
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Shock: 'The Tender Bar' Actor Runs To Jennifer Garner For Advice, Support And Not To Jennifer Lopez?

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck allegedly had an online spat due to Jennifer Lopez, co-parenting. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are wonderful co-parents to their three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Even though Affleck was accused of disrespecting Garner during his interview with Howard Stern, he explained that he doesn’t have anything bad to say about his ex-wife.
CELEBRITIES
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Sneak Peek with Jennifer Garner

Celebrate the holidays at the White House with a dazzling new music special and an inside look at the First Family’s “Gifts from the Heart” holiday décor with host Jennifer Garner and performances by Andrea Bocelli & Matteo Bocelli, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, and more!
ENTERTAINMENT
In Style

Jennifer Garner Wore the Perfect Winter Boot by Jennifer Aniston's Go-To Brand

Snow might be falling from Florida to DC today, and even though Jennifer Garner couldn't be further away from that mess in Los Angeles, her boots are ready for it. Not long after sporting an iconic The North Face coat perfect for snow flurries, this past weekend, Garner wore a pair of simple black suede boots lined with fleece. Should we just book her a ticket to the East Coast already?
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Marconews.com

Jennifer Aniston saw a numerologist — and discovered she's a 'late-bloomer'

LOS ANGELES — As "Friends" came to a close, Jennifer Aniston didn't exactly have her future mapped out. While speaking at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment gala Wednesday, Aniston recalled a striking conversation she had "toward the end" of the famed NBC sitcom's run with Sherry Lansing, then the chairman of Paramount Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Nails Tough Yoga Moves In Tight Black Leggings & Both Will Impress You — Watch

Jennifer Aniston performed some pretty impressive yoga moves in a new video shared on Dec. 17. Sadly, we can’t say the same for her animated puppy, Clydeo. If you ever need any yoga help, look no further than Jennifer Aniston‘s Instagram account. Aniston, 52, who rose to fame on the iconic TV show Friends, proved she could be a yoga instructor on Dec. 17, when she shared a video of herself doing a workout at home.
YOGA
bravotv.com

Heather Dubrow Shows How She Created "The Ultimate Kitchen/Living Room" at Her House

The Season of Getting is upon us. Bravo fans will be gifted juicy first looks at upcoming episodes, all-new After Shows, exciting show announcements, and more. Stay tuned!. Heather Dubrow's massive house has plenty of incredible rooms, but The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member and her family spend most of their time in one particular area.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Shows Off 10-Lb. Weight Gain After Family Said He Was ‘Wasting Away’ — Watch

Jaden Smith appeared on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ to share how his healthy weight gain became possible after his family held an intervention for his food issues. Jaden Smith, 23, has come a long way from when his family staged an intervention for his eating issues in 2019. The Smith family revealed in September of that year on Red Table Talk that they stepped in after noticing Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients. Now, over two years later, Jaden has healthily gained 10 pounds, which he discussed on the Dec. 22 episode of Red Table Talk. He told his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, that he’s “definitely” feeling better since the intervention and subsequent weight gain.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy