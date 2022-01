NASA’s huge, new space telescope is doing well more than a week after liftoff, following a pair of problems overcome by ground controllers, officials said Monday. The tennis court-size sunshield on the James Webb Space Telescope is now fully open and in the process of being tightened. The operation should be complete by Wednesday.The $10 billion telescope — the largest and most powerful astronomical observatory ever launched — rocketed away Christmas Day from French Guiana Its sunshield and primary mirror had to be folded to fit into the European Ariane rocket.The sunshield is vital for keeping Webb's infrared-sensing...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 8 HOURS AGO