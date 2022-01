(Chicago, IL) — Pending home sales fell unexpectedly in November. The National Association of Realtors is reporting they fell two-point-two percent instead of increasing by half a percent as economists predicted. Homebuyers became hesitant to buy due to higher prices. The Midwest saw the biggest drop overall with a decline of over six-percent. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases poses an additional risk to the housing market by taking buyers, realtors and construction workers out of commission.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO