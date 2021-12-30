Former content moderator sues TikTok, claims it caused PTSD

A TikTok moderator has sued the social media juggernaut, alleging that she developed PTSD while screening videos. As a moderator, it was Candie Frazier’s job to review content flagged as potentially inappropriate and determine whether or not it violates TikTok’s policies. In this position, as outlined in court documents, Frazier was required to watch videos that included beheadings, genocides, murders, child sex abuse, and animal abuse 12 hours every day. As reported by the Miami Herald, the lawsuit claims, “Plaintiff has trouble sleeping and when she does sleep, she has horrific nightmares. She often lays awake at night trying to go to sleep, replaying videos that she has seen in her mind.” Frazier alleges that TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance Inc., provide its screeners limited breaks and very few, if any, mental health support resources. Frazier also claims that when she spoke out about the conditions of the job, she was immediately fired. Per the Herald, TikTok claims that it “strive(s) to promote a caring working environment for our employees and contractors.”

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO