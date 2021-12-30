ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hewlett, NY

New pics reveal baby mama at center of LI bodybuilder’s alleged rampage

By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
NYPost
 4 days ago

This is the woman who police say witnessed her bodybuilder baby daddy shoot his parents inside their Long Island mansion on Christmas Day — and in front of their toddler son.

Klarisa Perez and her son were both in the same room of the multimillion-dollar Hewlett Harbor home when Dino Tomassetti, 29, allegedly flipped out when his parents wouldn’t let him leave with the boy, cops said.

The pair watched as an enraged Tomassetti allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Rocco and Vincenza Tomassetti, according to cops.

Prosecutors said Tomassetti, the toddler’s father, shot his mother in the head and his father in the back — then pistol-whipped his dad repeatedly when he ran out of bullets.

Rocco and Vincenza were treated at a local hospital and released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0pbA_0dZDShdt00
Klarisa Perez and her son were both in the same room when Dino Tomassetti allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot his parents.

Tomassetti, who works as a personal trainer at Retro Fitness locations in Queens, fled to New Jersey after the Saturday violence but was hauled back Wednesday to Nassau County, where he was arraigned on two counts of attempted murder and ordered held without bail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C7poR_0dZDShdt00
Dino Tomassetti allegedly shot his mother in the head and his father in the back.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uiKld_0dZDShdt00
Dino Tomassetti was arraigned on two counts of attempted murder and ordered held without bail.

Prosecutors said during his arraignment in court that the boy is “almost 2” years old.

Orders of protection were issued against Tomassetti for Perez and her baby, who were not injured.

NYPost

