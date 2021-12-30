Why MIT Is the Real Villain of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Editor's Note: The following article contains major spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.The anticipation for Spider-Man: No Way Home rivaled that of any of the Avengers films, and the box office says as much. No Way Home is the first film to join the global billion-dollar club since the pandemic began, joining its bigger MCU counterparts. The buzz around the film began even before its own marketing campaign, as rumors surrounding No Way Home began as soon as the credits to Far From Home, the prior MCU Spider-Man film, ended. With Quentin Beck aka Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) using the multiverse as part of his fabricated backstory, eager fans were quick to speculate about the possibility of other Spider-Man heroes and villains entering the MCU. With Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as a primer for audiences to acclimate to the concept of the multiverse — which the Academy Award-winning film successfully explained and set up — it was only a matter of time before the MCU would commit to the concept in live-action.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO