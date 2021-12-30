ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why MIT Is the Real Villain of Spider-Man: No Way Home

By Adam Adler
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know the line: With great power comes great responsibility. What you might not know is that Uncle Ben’s creed has been widely adopted by the courts and has been cited nearly 100 times on a variety of legal issues, ranging from debt collection to patent law and everything in-between....

