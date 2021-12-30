ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake family-owned business to close for repairs after building fire

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A family-owned business in the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake was damaged in a fire Thursday morning.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, dispatch received a call for a fire at The Dog House, located at 918 Liberty Street, at about 10:38 a.m. The fire department said a passerby reported smoke coming from a roof vent on the business.

When crews arrived, they found the fire in the restaurant's dining area. The fire was brought under control quickly with the assistance of auto-aid from Norfolk Fire & Rescue.

Damage was contained to the restaurant and did not extend to other businesses sharing the same building shell.

The Dog House was not scheduled to open until 11 a.m., and no employees were present at the time.

The restaurant will now close for repairs.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.

