The 32 things we learned from Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season:. 1.John Madden has been almost universally beloved for decades, but the outpouring following his Dec. 28 death has underscored how much he will be missed despite the fact he'd largely retreated from public view since retiring from broadcasting a dozen years. My favorite Madden memory was watching him joyously react to his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in early 2006 in Detroit when I was covering my first Super Bowl. Madden's delight was infectious as many openly wondered during his press conference why he hadn't been bronzed years earlier. Great coach. Great analyst. Great pitchman. Great businessman. Great guy. You will be deeply missed, Coach. RIP.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO